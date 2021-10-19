Mosley, Suggs and Wagner Participate in Q&A in Front of Magic Season Ticket Holders

ORLANDO - There is an abundance of energy and excitement inside the Orlando Magic locker room. The coaches and players are feeding off each other’s enthusiasm, which bodes well for the future of this young and talented team.

As rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner discovered firsthand Monday night, that spirit has spread outside of the locker room as well.

On the eve of flying to San Antonio for their first NBA regular season game, the two 2021 Magic draft picks along with head coach Jamahl Mosley participated in a Q&A moderated by Bally Sports Florida’s Dante Marchitelli in front of season ticket holders at Fields Motorcars Orlando.

Meeting coaches and players and interacting with them at various events and fundraisers throughout the year is one of the many benefits of being a season ticket holder. Watching their favorite team play from their Amway Center seats is fun in and of itself. But sharing stories and laughs with team personnel and learning more about them takes that joy to a whole other level.

“That’s where you really get to meet all of the players and coaches up front and in person. Get to hear from them in an intimate setting,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “These are opportunities that everybody doesn’t get unless you are a season ticket holder or unless you are a corporate client of the team. It’s definitely a huge benefit, particularly for those that are fans of the team and want to get to know the players and coaches better. And this is the way to do it. As a season ticket holder, as a corporate client, you get to have these events.”

Much was covered during the Q&A portion of Monday’s event. Mosley, Suggs and Wagner answered questions ranging from how they developed their love of basketball to their expectations for the team this season to explaining the meaning behind the blue bell affixed to the corner wall of the practice court that gets rung when a player makes a hustle play. The attending season ticket holders also got a chance to learn about some of their off-the-court interests and what they’ve enjoyed about Orlando since joining the Magic.

The support Suggs and Wagner have received from Magic fans since getting drafted, which they are greatly appreciative of, has given them added motivation.

“Ups, downs, through talk and noise, whatever, this city has shown nothing but love since I’ve been here. I’ve received nothing but love and support,” the 20-year-old Suggs said. “I can’t wait to give them my all back and do everything I can for them.”

“You can never forget the people that support you and make all this possible,” Wagner, also 20, added. “Seeing all those people in there (at Fields Motorcars) and showing out. I think it was really important for us to come out here and show that support and thank them for what they do.”

It became clear to Mosley during the Magic’s two preseason games at Amway Center just how much of an impact the home crowd makes in this city. The fans in the building were a big reason why Orlando was able to come from behind and win on a last-second game-winning shot against the Boston Celtics.

“It was incredible. We talk about the guys coming back (and) being resilient, being down then coming back…The energy was amazing,” the Magic’s 15th head coach in franchise history said. “Our guys picked up on that energy. They built on that and allowed for the comeback in the couple of games. It’s awesome. It really, really is. It’s truly incredible.”

After tipping off their season against the Spurs on Wednesday, the Magic will return to Orlando and play their home opener on Friday against the New York Knicks. It pumps Suggs up every time he hears the cheers from the home crowd.

“I can’t wait. I’m a player that feeds off energy. Under the lights, on a (Friday) night at home in Orlando for the first game (at home), it don’t get no better than that,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it…Looking to get a win and take it one game at a time.”