The More ‘Bell Plays,’ the Better the Magic Play As a Whole

ORLANDO - Clear through the team’s first 13 games is that the more “bell plays” the Orlando Magic rack up, the greater the chance they have of coming out on top.

As a refresher, “bell plays” are the hustle plays such as drawing charges, blocking shots, deflecting passes, and diving on the floor for loose balls.

During training camp, we learned about a blue bell with a Magic logo on it that is affixed to a corner wall of the Amway Center practice court. Whenever a player during practice makes a hustle play – coach Jamahl Mosley often refers to them as “winning plays” – the bell gets rung, and a team celebration ensues.

If you’ve been to Amway Center for a game this season – or perhaps you took a trip and attended one of the team’s early season road contests – you may have noticed the bench explode after a “bell play.”

The Magic have three wins so far, and in each of them they outplayed and outworked their opponent. In those games, Orlando averaged 7.7 loose balls recovered, 6.3 blocks, 14.7 deflections and one charge. Those averages are lower in losses – 5.1 loose balls recovered, 4.9 blocks, 13.2 deflections and 0.7 charges.

Something else the Magic have done a lot of in their victories is contest outside shots. In fact, an average of 29.3 of their opponents’ 3-point attempts were contested in those games. Among wins for each team, that is the highest average in the league.

On a more general level, the three teams Orlando beat each shot lower than 40 percent from the field and lower than 30 percent from 3-point distance. The Knicks on Oct. 24 made 37 percent of their floor shots and 27.1 percent of their threes; the Timberwolves on Nov. 1 made 37.1 percent of their floor shots and 27.5 percent of their threes; the Jazz on Nov. 7 made 38.2 percent of their floor shots and 19 percent of their threes.

“I think us being able to guard and get into the basketball when we are at our best, crawl into the ball, being disruptive, and making teams uncomfortable, and us playing hard, continuing to fight,” Mosley said. “I think that’s the identity of this team right now. Just being able to grow and getting better every single game. But again, fighting until the end of the game.”

Staying locked in defensively is critical, especially for a team that has the personnel to shut down opponents with their length, energy, and instincts. For teams more offensively gifted, sometimes they can get away with not giving 100 percent on defense. But when defense is a team’s staple, that effort must be turned up to the max.

In their five games played between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9, the Magic ranked No. 2 in the NBA in both opponent field goal percentage and opponent 3-point percentage. The last two games, that has slipped, as the intensity that they must play with wasn’t quite there.

Cole Anthony, off to a great start this season, said it best after his team’s loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

“For us, I think we lost that game in the first quarter right there. We didn’t come out; we didn’t throw the first punch. We kind of let them come out (and) they threw the first punch. You do that and you can lose a game in the first quarter. You can’t win a game, but you can lose a game in the first quarter,” he said.