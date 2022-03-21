Michigan’s Fab Five Taught Franz Wagner About Team Togetherness

ORLANDO -- Long before stepping foot into a University of Michigan facility as a student-athlete, Franz Wagner knew quite a bit about the school’s basketball history.

For one, and most obvious, his older brother and now Orlando Magic teammate Moe Wagner wore the blue and maize for three seasons. At the time a teenager, Franz watched Moe from afar guide the Wolverines to an NCAA tournament runner-up finish in 2018.

But that wasn’t Franz’s only source for Wolverine basketball knowledge. He, like so many other sports fans, watched ESPN’s documentary, The Fab Five, which chronicled, arguably, the most famous and scrutinized college team in American history.

Wagner learned a great deal watching the film – not just about the players, including his college coach and Fab Five member, Juwan Howard, but about American culture and lifestyle from that early 90s era, as well as how that team reshaped college basketball.

“Something I knew about the Fab Five even before I came to Michigan was just the impact that they had on basketball,” he said. “Like how they dressed, what type of music they listened to – all that stuff was kind of impacted by what Jalen Rose, Juwan, and those guys did.”

Howard, who played for the Magic in one of his 19 NBA seasons, would never boast or brag about being a part of, perhaps, the greatest college basketball recruiting class ever. But Wagner enjoyed all the stories Howard would share about the Fab Five – many of which taught the now 20-year-old about team togetherness.

“He told stories of how connected they were as a group,” Wagner said. “I think that stood out. Even when you watched them play back then, they were just playing for each other and really loved each other like brothers. I think he tries to instill that and likes when he sees that with his players now.”

In two seasons in Ann Arbor, Wagner averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

His freshman season, which was also Howard’s first as the team’s head coach, was left unfinished, as the Big Ten canceled its conference tournament due to the pandemic the day Michigan was scheduled to play Rutgers in the opening round. At 19-12 at the time, they were likely going to be a seven or eight seed in the NCAA tournament, barring a deep run in the Big Ten tournament.

The next year, the Wolverines accomplished something that hadn’t been done by the program since the Fab Five did it. They were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. After rolling past Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State in the first three rounds, it appeared as though Michigan was destined to reach another Final Four. However, against UCLA in the Elite Eight, they struggled to generate any offense, and the Bruins walked away with the victory.

Before coming over to the U.S. to play in college, Wagner had already been a professional. Just like Moe several years earlier, Franz worked his way up through Alba Berlin’s basketball club’s age groups. In Germany, there are no high school athletic teams – so he was with Alba Berlin’s club since he first started playing at 7 years old. In 2018 at 16 years old, he got called up to the pro squad, which featured one of his brother’s college teammates, Derrick Walton Jr., who once played for the Magic’s summer league team and is currently in the G League with the Motor City Cruise.

Playing with and against pros at such a young age – some 10 or even 15 years older than him at the time – toughened him up, and it showed him how hard one must work to have a long, successful career.

“The level of basketball (there) is higher than college basketball. I don’t think there’s any discussion there to me,” he said. “Those are pros. They are all twenty-five to thirty years old. They know what they are doing. They’ve been to college already and played pro already. For me to get minutes there helped my development so much more. And getting to learn from actual professionals as a seventeen-year-old was super helpful. Even when I got to college and played with players that still are growing and figuring out what it takes to be a professional – the schedule that I learned from playing with Alba really helped me in college kind of schedule my day and be diligent about the work.”

Alba Berlin that year reached the Finals in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga, losing to Bayern Munich in a best-of-five sweep. Wagner matched a team high in scoring in Game 2 with 14 points.

Just a couple months later, Wagner’s college career began. And now, from about 1,150 miles away in Orlando, he stays connected to Michigan's basketball program. As you probably figured, he has watched every second of Michigan’s tournament wins over Colorado State and Tennessee, and will be tuning in to their Sweet 16 game on Thursday against Villanova.