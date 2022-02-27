Markelle Fultz’s Top 10 Games With the Magic

On the eve of Markelle Fultz making his highly anticipated return to the court after tearing his ACL in his left knee in early Jan. 2021, let’s recap his top 10 performances in an Orlando Magic uniform to date.

Oct. 23, 2019 vs. Cavs

In his very first regular season game with the Magic, Fultz compiled 12 points, six assists and two steals in a win over Cleveland.

Jan. 6, 2020 vs. Nets

Fultz scored a season-high 25 points and helped seal Orlando’s victory over Brooklyn down the stretch with a pair of layups, including an AND-1 with 2:31 left.

Jan. 15, 2020 at Lakers

In what was arguably Orlando’s most thrilling victory of that season, Fultz connected on a pair of clutch shots late and recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second NBA triple-double and first with the Magic.

Feb. 3, 2020 at Hornets

Fultz dished out a career-high 14 assists, two of which went to Terrence Ross for dagger 3-pointers, as the Magic closed the game on a 10-5 run to beat the Hornets.

Feb. 12, 2020 vs. Pistons

In a win over Detroit, Fultz stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. He hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:22 remaining, and later knocked down a game-sealing free throw with a second left.

March 6, 2020 at Timberwolves

Shortly before the NBA had to pause the season because of the pandemic, Fultz had a brilliant game in Minnesota, where he made 11 of his 14 shot attempts and finished with 24 points.

Aug. 9, 2020 vs. Celtics

Despite it coming in a loss, Fultz’s best overall game inside the Disney bubble came against Boston with 16 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

Aug. 18, 2020 vs. Bucks

The Magic shocked the top-seeded Bucks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series behind a spectacular performance from Nikola Vucevic and a solid one from Fultz, who tallied 15 points and six assists.

Dec. 26, 2020 at Wizards

In the first of back-to-back games in the nation’s capital, near where he grew up, Fultz posted 21 points and seven assists in Orlando’s victory over Washington.

Dec. 27, 2020 at Wizards

On the next night, Fultz erupted for a career-best 26 points and made two clutch buckets down the stretch as the Magic overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Wizards.