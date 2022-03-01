Markelle Fultz Makes Highly Anticipated Return; Magic Roll Past Pacers

The Lead

The Amway Center crowd erupted at the 3:55 mark of the first quarter when Markelle Fultz, who last played nearly 14 months ago, entered Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. From there, the 6-foot-4 guard flashed his wide range of skills, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and six assists in his 16 minutes during the Orlando Magic’s 119-103 victory.

Top Performers

The Magic preached patience with Fultz, who tore his ACL in his left knee on Jan. 6, 2021. The wait, through one game at least, appears to have been well worth it, as the 23-year-old looked spry and sharp in his highly anticipated return. He made five of his seven shot attempts, including a driving layup after coming up with a steal just before his night was done. Another standout was Wendell Carter Jr., who has quietly snuck into the Most Improved Player award conversation with his stellar play of late, which includes his 21-point, 12-rebound performance Monday. His frontcourt mate, Mo Bamba, also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Interesting Fact

Fultz’s teammates were so happy and excited to see him back that they all chose to wear his jersey t-shirt to Monday’s game.

Key Stats

Eight Magic players scored in double figures, tying a franchise record. Unselfish play was a big factor in that. Jalen Suggs, who also scored 14 points, matched his career high with 10 of Orlando’s 29 assists. The Magic were relentless on the offensive glass, amassing 10 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points.

Quote of the Night

“It meant a lot to me. I really appreciate the fans, the city of Orlando, my teammates, this organization. Just all that love, it really means a lot with everything I’ve been through just in life and especially with this injury. They helped me stay positive, continue to want to work hard and gave me even more motivation to come in every day and give it my all. To feel that when I checked in, it meant a lot. I was very excited about the game but hearing that just gave me a little more comfort, (and) a little more energy to go back in there and just be myself.” – Fultz on the support from the crowd

Injury Report

Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Myles Turner (foot), T.J. Warren (foot), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), T.J. McConnell (wrist) and Lance Stephenson (ankle) were unavailable for Indiana.

This Day in History

One of the Magic’s most memorable wins of the last decade came on Feb. 28, 2019, when they defeated the then defending-champion Golden State Warriors at Amway Center. Aaron Gordon posted 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Terrence Ross scored 16 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, while Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins each scored 21.

Rivals Report

Many were shocked that the Sacramento Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton at the deadline, even if that’s what was necessary to get two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis in return. Regardless of your own personal view of the deal, there’s no denying that Haliburton has looked right at home in his new digs. Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton is averaging nearly 20 points on 52 percent overall shooting and 47 percent 3-point shooting. Buddy Hield, included in that blockbuster deal, has also flourished, averaging 22 points in an Indiana uniform.

Up Next

The Magic and Pacers will square off again at Amway Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This is the third and final time this season the Magic will play the same opponent in the same building in back-to-back games. Wednesday’s contest will also be the final meeting between Orlando and Indiana this year. Having prevailed in each of the first two games, the Magic will be looking for the season sweep.