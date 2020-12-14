Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony Shine Despite Loss to Hawks

The Lead

Orlando Magic rookie guard Cole Anthony was unhappy with how he played in his NBA debut on Friday, giving himself a “1” when asked to grade his own performance. Cool, calm and collected, the 6-foot-3 point guard wasted no time replacing a disappointing outing with a solid one. The 15th overall pick in last month’s draft posted 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field in his team’s 116-107 preseason loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Top Performer

One of the NBA’s more jovial storylines last season was the improved play and durability of Markelle Fultz, who exceeded the expectations many had of him after he missed a big chunk of time with Philadelphia because of a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound point guard played in all but one of the Magic’s games in 2019-20, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Through two preseason games, he appears poised to make even more progress this season. On Sunday, Fultz posted 21 points, making nine of his 19 shot attempts and both of his 3-point tries.

Top Storyline

Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said after the game he was extremely disappointed with his team’s focus and effort. He felt it was their worst day since training camp began more than a week ago. For the Magic to reach the playoffs for a third straight season, they are going to have to be the sharper team most nights, which they weren’t on Sunday.

Key Stretch

The Magic pulled within five when Nikola Vucevic drilled a 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining in the game. They weren’t able to get any closer, however, as the Hawks scored six unanswered points immediately after. Danilo Gallinari, one of Atlanta’s prized free agent signings this past offseason, made a driving layup and Trae Young buried one of the Hawks’ 17 3-pointers.

Key Stats

While the Hawks did most of their scoring damage from 3-point range (17-of-43) and the free throw line (23-of-34), the Magic were the better team in transition. Orlando recorded 17 fast break points and had 22 points off Atlanta’s 18 turnovers. The Hawks didn’t have any fast break points. Atlanta’s bench came up big in this contest, outscoring Orlando’s reserves by 11. Bogdan Bogdanovic, another major offseason addition for the Hawks, tallied 18 points and Gallinari had 17.

Injury Report

Unable to play in this game for the Magic were Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee), Mo Bamba (post Covid-19 recovery), James Ennis III (right hamstring/right calf), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Terrence Ross (left big toe).

Quote of the Night

“I think it goes back to my summer work, just trying to get my rhythm and I feel really good right now. I feel very confident. My body also feels very good. But I’m disappointed about the loss. I’m playing to win. That’s really what matters to me. I thought I did play well, but I have to help my team play better too.” – Fultz

Up Next

The Magic will play their first game at Amway Center since March 2 when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. It will be Orlando’s first look at LaMelo Ball, drafted by the Hornets with the third overall pick in last month’s draft. Another key addition for Charlotte is Gordon Hayward, signed by the club after he elected to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Celtics. The Magic and Hornets will play again on Saturday, Dec. 19, also at Amway Center, in what will be the last tune-up game for both squads before the regular season begins.