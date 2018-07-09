Magic's Suffocating Defense Stifles Grizzlies

LAS VEGAS – It didn’t take long on Sunday night for hotshot Memphis Grizzlies’ rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. to realize that it was going to be a long night – the operative word being l-o-n-g – while facing the Orlando Magic’s towering, tag-team duo of Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba.

When Jackson Jr. drove down the lane in the first quarter, he was understandably surprised by what he encountered. Bamba, who has the longest wingspan ever recorded in the NBA, sprinted forward from the left baseline, while the 6-foot-11 Isaac left his man on the right wing to cut off the penetration. Both Magic players rose simultaneously, creating a wall of arms and bodies to make it impossible for Jackson Jr. to see the rim or another teammate. More confusion ensued when Bamba swatted the ball with his left hand and Isaac tipped it with his right. Ultimately, statisticians ruled the play a turnover instead of a blocked shot because of how Jackson threw the ball up with a sense of desperation.

``Nahhhh, it wasn’t happening; it just wasn’t happening,’’ Bamba said of Jackson Jr.’s failed attempt. ``I’d say (Sunday’s defensive performance will) change a lot of opinions about what we can do. Jaren is a very talented player and he’s a great two-way big, but my approach tonight was to dominate.’’

That isolated Bamba/Isaac vs. Jackson Jr. matchup was emblematic of the domination that came in the game. The expansive wingspans of Isaac and Bamba played a major role in the Magic suffocating Jackson Jr. all night and completely smothering Memphis in an 86-56 victory for the Magic in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League play.

How dominant was the performance? Isaac had 12 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals and the Magic were a plus-28 on the scoreboard in his 24 minutes of action. Bamba, the No. 6 pick from last month’s NBA Draft, chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, a block and a corner 3-pointer and his plus-minus ratio was plus-15 in 15 minutes. Jackson Jr., meanwhile, struggled through a one-of-nine shooting night for five points. Fittingly, Memphis (1-1) was a minus-25 in his 22 minutes.

``Jaren is a strong kid, he’s going to be a great player and I was working all night to stay in front of him, but we both kind of tag-teamed a couple of plays and got it done,’’ Isaac said of his partnership with Bamba.

For the game, Orlando held Memphis to 26.2 percent shooting from the floor and 22.2 percent accuracy from the 3-point arc. The Magic made life miserable for a Grizzlies team playing their fifth game in eight nights, causing 18 turnovers as well.

Afterward, Bamba said that even though this is just Summer League play, the basketball world is getting a small taste of what the Magic defense can become with he and Isaac patrolling the paint.

``The potential between me and Jon is unreal,’’ Bamba said. ``In the summer league we’re starting to bridge that potential into production with the small things that we do. I think we got three 24-second shot clock violations and … that was all due to length. Jonathan coming weak side to block shots is huge. Our presence is everything, to be honest.’’

Bamba will get no argument from Jackson Jr., who had eight 3-pointers and 29 points in his sizzling pro debut last week. The No. 4 overall pick from the June draft said the Magic will be able to frustrate foes this season with the length they possess inside.

``They’re long, they’re good defenders and they got me on that (double contest early in the game),’’ Jackson Jr. said. ``It’s crazy – they’re great players, they’re dynamic and they’re long with God-given length. It makes it difficult for penetration and reads.’’

Byron Mullens and Troy Caupain, products of the Magic’s G League team in Lakeland, scored 11 points and 10 points respectively off the bench. Wes Iwundu chipped in 10 points, largely by making all eight of his free throws.

On this night, Orlando’s defense stole the show. Magic assistant coach Pat Delany, a member of head coach Steve Clifford’s new staff in Orlando, challenged his team before the game and it certainly responded.

``(Memphis) had played a bunch of games in Utah and we knew we had our hands full, but individual talent from Jonathan made it hard,’’ Delany said. ``It was a total team effort to hold that team to 26 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3. And I told Mo, `It doesn’t matter how many minutes you play’ because every time he stepped on the floor tonight he was an absolute game-changer on both ends.’’

Isaac also caught the eye of Delany because he played through a night of shooting struggles and still looked like the best player on the floor for the majority of the game. Isaac made just four of 11 shots, but his dribble-drive pull up at the right elbow of the lane in the third quarter showed off the offensive progress that he’s made following a summer of work.

``It was just a matter of me playing hard and I think my motor is getting better,’’ Isaac said. ``I was getting shots that I liked, but they just weren’t falling for me. I stayed my head in the game and contributed in other ways.’’

Bamba contributed a catch-and-shoot corner 3-pointer in the first half and he proceeded to do the majority of his damage in a 27-18 third quarter for the Magic. He eight points just after halftime by converting four dunks. Bamba’s best highlight came when he caught a lob pass with his back to the rim and finished the reverse dunk with authority.

Afterward, he admitted that he played this game with a bit of an edge after slipping to No. 6 in the NBA Draft – two spots behind Jackson Jr. at No. 4.

``As far as being the best guy in the class, there’s definitely work still to do,’’ he said. ``I truly believe motivation is internal, but there are so many things that happen externally and it’s hard to not pick that up as motivation. Draymond Green is a guy that remembers (34) names that were picked ahead of him. If I can carry that over into my game and have half the intensity that he had defensively and offensively, I think I’m going to be a player to remember in this league.’’

Isacc feels that ultimately, he and Bamba will form the kind of lengthy, one-two punch that will be quite memorable in the NBA. They have played but two Summer League games together and they believe their chemistry and confidence will continue to soar the more they play together.

``To tell you the truth, I don’t think we’re even scratching the surface,’’ the 20-year-old Isaac said. ``In terms of where Mo is going to be in a year or two years and where I’m going to be in a year or two years physically, mentally and game-wise – and then you throw in (Aaron Gordon) and the guys we have – I think we’ll be a defensive nightmare for a lot of teams.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.