Magic's Schedule Released for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will open play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on July 6, 2018 against the Brooklyn Nets at 2 p.m. (5 p.m. ET), the NBA announced today. All 30 teams will compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 – the first time the entire league will be represented at the annual showcase for up-and-coming talent in Las Vegas. The 14th NBA Summer League will take place July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

With every team participating, NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days and 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight. The Magic will also face Memphis on July 8 at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET) before taking on Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET) on July 9. Tournament play will begin on July 11.

NBA Summer League began in 2004 with six NBA teams playing a total of 13 games. Last year’s event featured 24 NBA teams playing 67 games.

The Magic’s roster will be released at a later date.