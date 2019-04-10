Magic's Playoff Seed Will Be Determined Tonight

CHARLOTTE – The Orlando Magic have locked up a berth in the postseason, but little else. To better their playoff positioning, they will need to win tonight in a place where they haven’t been victorious in nearly 4 ½ years.

Orlando (41-40) relieved some of the pressure on itself by winning Sunday in Boston to clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2012. But there is still plenty to play for in tonight’s regular-season finale in Charlotte against the suddenly surging Hornets (39-42). Charlotte, a winner of four straight, kept its slim playoff hopes alive on Tuesday with a defeat of Cleveland.

``Try to win,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said bluntly when asked about his approach to tonight’s game in Charlotte, where Orlando has lost seven straight games. ``We’re going to try to win, that’s it.’’

The Nos. 6, 7 and 8 seeds in the Eastern Conference are still up for grabs and won’t be decided until tonight’s final games of the regular season. The Magic, winners of three straight and 10 of the last 12 games, can still end up in any of the three positions based on results tonight involving Brooklyn (41-40), Detroit (40-41), Miami (39-42), Charlotte and themselves. The Nets host the eliminated Heat, the Pistons play the Knicks in New York while the Magic and Hornets will square off at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

The Magic would end up as the No. 6 seed with one of two scenarios unfolding – an Orlando defeat of Charlotte and a Brooklyn loss; or losses by the Magic and Nets and a win by the Pistons. By virtue of being the champions of the Southeast Division, the Magic would have the edge in a three-way tie.

Under these two scenarios, Orlando would be the No. 7 seed – wins by the Magic and Nets; a Magic loss and a Pistons loss.

The Magic would fall to the No. 8 seed with a loss to the Hornets, and victories by the Nets and Pistons.

The No. 6 seed would mean opening the playoffs in Philadelphia. Ending up at No. 7 would result in a series starting in Toronto, while the No. 8 spot would mean playing top-seeded Milwaukee. Orlando was 2-2 against the 76ers, 2-2 versus the Raptors and 1-2 against the Bucks.

``We’ve got to keep working even though we’ve accomplished something great, but we can’t get satisfied and have no letdowns,’’ Magic all-star center Nikola Vucevic said. ``We’ve got to try and go further now. We know that we have a way to play and we know we can play against anybody. These teams that we’re going to run into (in the playoffs), they’re great teams and favorites, but at the same time we’re not going to give up, we’re going to fight and see what happens.’’

Mostly bad stuff has happened when the Magic have played in Charlotte in recent years. Orlando came into this season having dropped 11 games in a row to the Hornets, including six straight losses in Charlotte.

The Hornets rolled in the first two games against the Magic this season, winning 120-88 in Orlando on Oct. 19 and cruising to a 125-120 victory in Charlotte on Dec. 31. Orlando got a small measure of revenge on Feb. 17, throttling Charlotte 127-89 at the Amway Center to snap its skid against Charlotte at 13 games.

Orlando’s seven-game futility in Charlotte dates back to Dec. 27, 2014. At that time, Clifford was the head coach of the Hornets and Charlotte’s current head coach, James Borrego, was an assistant coach with the Magic.

The Magic will be without prized second-year forward Jonathan Isaac, who was entered into the NBA’s Concussion Protocol on Tuesday after getting hit in the jaw by an accidental elbow in Sunday’s win in Boston. Wes Iwundu will start in place of Isaac.

The Magic are hopeful that Isaac – who had started in a team-best 67 straight games – will be ready by the start of the playoffs on Saturday or Sunday. Orlando’s starting five of Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, D.J. Augustin, Isaac and Vucevic had opened the previous 34 games together prior to Isaac’s injury.

Augustin knows that the Magic can’t be satisfied with simply making the playoffs. The team still has plenty to play for tonight against the Hornets, and the veteran point guard wants his team to put itself in the best position as possible going into the playoffs.

``Just to make it (to the playoffs) is an accomplishment for the team and as an organization, but if we could make it out of the first round and to the second round, that would be something special,’’ Augustin said. ``We feel like we have the team to do that and we’re just trying to work hard every day.’’

