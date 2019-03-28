Magic's Growth From Last Season Allowing Them to Play in Significant Games Now

DETROIT – Of all the impressive numbers that the Orlando Magic have piled up during their late-season push to get into playoff contention, one in particular might hold the most significance.

Heading into Thursday night’s play, the Magic (37-38) are tied for first in the NBA in improvement in wins from this season to last. With a little less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, Orlando has already racked up 12 more victories than last year. That 12-win improvement ties the Magic with Milwaukee (56-44) for the biggest improvement from last season to this one. Brooklyn (38-28) and Sacramento (37-27) are next with 10-win improvements. Thus far, only eight NBA teams have already surpassed last season’s win total and the Magic are among the leaders.

``That’s a big achievement, for sure, because we’re pretty much the same team with just a couple of different players,’’ said all-star center Nikola Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic. ``(The win improvement) is about Coach (Steve Clifford) coming in and setting the tone, us buying into it and getting better as the season has gone on. We’ve had a lot of up and downs, but that (12-win gain) shows that we’ve made a lot of improvements.’’

The Magic’s growth from last season to this one has allowed them to continue to play games of great significance and that will certainly be the case again tonight in Detroit. If things break the right way tonight, Orlando can jump from the No. 8 spot into a tie for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. To accomplish that feat, the Magic need to whip the Pistons (37-37) and have the Nets lose in Philadelphia. Detroit recently dropped the final three games on its West Coast swing, while Brooklyn lost in double overtime in Portland on Monday and must close out an extended stretch on the road tonight in Philly.

Clifford’s focus is solely on trying to defeat a Detroit team that has given Orlando fits this season. The Pistons haven’t lost at home since Feb. 2, ripping off nine consecutive victories at Little Arena. During that streak, Detroit has toppled playoff teams Toronto (twice), Denver and Indiana.

``I watched a lot of (the Pistons) and they played well on their trip,’’ Clifford said of Detroit’s recent West Coast swing. ``They played a great game in Portland where they were ahead a good part of the game against a really good (Blazers) team in an arena that’s really difficult to play in. Then, (Tuesday) night against Denver, (the Pistons) could have called it in, being down 27 at the half, and they came all the way back and had a shot at the buzzer to tie the game.

``So, no question, they’re a good team, they’re very well-coached and we’re going to get their best tonight, for sure,’’ Clifford added.

Orlando needs to win tonight to even the season series with Detroit, which has won two of the first three meetings. The Pistons won in Orlando 103-96 on Nov. 7 and 120-115 in overtime in the Motor City on Jan. 16. The Magic’s lone victory over the Pistons came on Nov. 30 when Evan Fournier drilled a buzzer-beater for a 109-17 victory.

Orlando clinched the tiebreaker over Miami with Tuesday’s win and if it wins tonight, it will take a major step toward earning the tiebreaker with the Pistons. Should the two teams finish their season series 2-2, the next deciding factor would be the record among Eastern Conference teams. Going into tonight, Orlando is 25-20 against teams from the East, while Detroit is 25-22. A victory tonight would put the Magic up three games on the Pistons in conference record.

``It’s big time what we have accomplished, but there’s a lot of basketball left,’’ Fournier said after the Magic rallied in the second half on Monday to defeat the rival Miami Heat 104-99. ``(Tuesday in Miami) was a big win and mentally it feels great and a we can rest a little bit, but Detroit is going to be just as big of a game. It’s going to be a dogfight again. That’s a team that we owe a little bit, so it should be a good one.’’

The Magic come into tonight riding an impressive six-game winning streak – the franchise’s longest such spree since Dec. 23, 2010 to Jan. 8, 2011 when it ultimately strung together nine straight victories. After limping back to Orlando on March 14 following a bad loss in Washington, D.C. the night prior, Orlando proceeded to save its season by routing Cleveland, Atlanta and New Orleans and rallying past Memphis. The biggest test came next and the Magic passed by handily whipping Philadelphia before rallying in Miami on Tuesday for another stirring victory.

Everything the Magic have accomplished this season – the 12-win improvement (already tied for fourth in franchise history), the longest win streak in franchise history and winning the season series 3-1 over Miami – will pale in comparison to making the playoffs, Vucevic said. A member of the Magic for seven years as it has struggled to gain traction throughout rebuilding, Vucevic desperately wants to help the Magic return to the postseason for the first time since 2012.

``At the end of the day, our goal wasn’t to win 12 more games; it was to get to the playoffs,’’ said Vucevic, the team’s leader in scoring (20.8), rebounding (12.1) and double-doubles (55) all season. ``We’ve gotten ourselves in position to do it and now it’s on us over these last seven games to finish the job.’’

