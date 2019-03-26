Magic's Defensive Rankings Before and After Jan. 31

MIAMI - Something clearly clicked in late January because since then the Magic have been, by and large, the best defensive team in the NBA. Below is a table that shows the Magic’s defensive rankings and statistical averages in multiple categories before Jan. 31 and since Jan. 31.

This team was built to be good defensively, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they have improved as much as they have on that end of the floor. The work they have put in throughout the season is clearly paying off, as is the chemistry they have developed with one another.

To end their playoff drought, it's going to be critical for the Magic to continue playing with the same level of defensive intensity and precision they have shown these last couple months.