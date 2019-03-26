Trending

  • Magic's Defensive Rankings Before and After Jan. 31

    by Josh Cohen
    Posted: Mar 26, 2019

    MIAMI - Something clearly clicked in late January because since then the Magic have been, by and large, the best defensive team in the NBA. Below is a table that shows the Magic’s defensive rankings and statistical averages in multiple categories before Jan. 31 and since Jan. 31.

    This team was built to be good defensively, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they have improved as much as they have on that end of the floor. The work they have put in throughout the season is clearly paying off, as is the chemistry they have developed with one another.

    To end their playoff drought, it's going to be critical for the Magic to continue playing with the same level of defensive intensity and precision they have shown these last couple months.

    Category
    Before Jan. 31
    Since Jan. 31
    Opponent FG%
    18th (46.2%)
    1st (43.2%)
    Opponent 3-point%
    28th (36.7%)
    1st (30.1%)
    Opponent Rebounding
    21st (45.5)
    10th (44.8)
    Opponent Points Off Turnovers
    8th (15.7)
    1st (12.1)
    Opponent Second Chance Points
    2nd (11.1)
    1st (10.1)
    Opponent Fast Break Points
    13th (13.5)
    1st (11.0)
    Opponent Points in Paint
    7th (46.7)
    11th (47.6)
    Tightly Contested Opponent Shooting
    20th (45.6%)
    1st (39.0%)
    Opponent FTA
    6th (21.7)
    2nd (19.3)
    Blocks
    12th (5.4)
    5th (5.7)
    Tags
    Magic, josh cohen, homenews, film room, teamnews

    Related Content

    Magic

    josh cohen

    homenews