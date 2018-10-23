Magic's Ball Movement Excellent Against Celtics

BOSTON – Last season, not surprisingly, the Golden State Warriors had the best assist percentage at 68.5 percent. Just behind the defending champs were the Philadelphia 76ers at 66.3 percent and Washington Wizards at 63.1 percent.

What those teams – and others who ranked high in this extremely important category – had in common was that they trusted the pass. Trading shots in isolation for shots on the move helped these clubs routinely generate open looks, particularly in the paint and from 3-point land.

Although it was their stout half-court defense that made the biggest difference in Monday’s thrilling victory over the Celtics, the Magic’s assist percentage (73.7) was consequential, too.

Evan Fournier was marvelous, racking up a career-high 10 assists. D.J. Augustin, who also accumulated 10 dimes, was just as sensational. Orlando finished with 28 assists, which is quite extraordinary considering it tallied just 93 points, shot 40.9 percent from the field and took only 10 free throws.

The only questionable shots taken, as head coach Steve Clifford alluded to afterwards, came when the ball stopped moving. Conversely, when the ball was flying around and everyone was getting involved, that’s when the Magic were most effective.

It’s crucial for the ball to touch the paint nearly every time down the floor. When that happens, pathways open up, cutters have more space to dart down the lane and shooters have more room on the perimeter.

Turning the ball over just nine times was also a major factor in Monday’s win. Considering Clifford’s teams in Charlotte were among the best in this category, don’t be surprised if Orlando habitually cuts down on the miscues throughout this season.

Check out a pair of superb offensive possessions against the C’s: