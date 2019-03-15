Magic's 3-Point Defense Continues to be Superb

ORLANDO - So much is made in the NBA about 3-point shooting, which is understandable considering the Golden State Warriors of this era have won three titles in four years and are the best outside shooting team in league history.

But, one could argue that what teams do offensively from 3-point range is not as critical as what teams do defensively beyond the arc.

Last season, as an example, nine of the top 11 teams in opponent 3-point percentage made the playoffs and six of those clubs were in the conference semifinals.

If the regular season ended today, eight of the top 10 teams in that same category would be in the postseason.

Although for the entire year they currently rank 11th, since Jan. 31 the Magic rank No. 1 in opponent 3-point percentage. In the 19 games Orlando has played during this stretch, only eight times has its opponent shot better than 30 percent from downtown.

The Cavs, one of the better 3-point shooting teams since the All-Star break, struggled to find open looks from deep on Thursday, largely because of the Magic’s smothering perimeter defense. Cleveland made just seven of its 31 3-point attempts.

Steve Clifford, known throughout the NBA as a defensive guru, has done a fantastic job hammering home the importance of pressuring opponents on the perimeter.

The Magic, in fact, have forced opponents into more tightly-contested 3-point shots than any other team this season. Entering Thursday’s action, opponents had attempted 284 3-pointers when an Orlando defender was between two and four feet away from the shooter, per Second Spectrum tracking data.

Maybe even more impressive is that the Magic have allowed the fourth fewest wide open 3-point shots (defender at least six feet away).