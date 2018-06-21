Magic's 2018 Preseason Schedule Released

ORLANDO - The new-look Orlando Magic, featuring head coach Steve Clifford and new talent culled from the 2018 NBA Draft, will make their debut on Oct. 1 in a preseason game in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Then, four days later the Magic will make their Amway Center debut when they host the Brazilian-based team, Flamengo. It will be the third time that the Magic and Flamengo have played in preseason action. The Magic are 2-0 in the previous two meetings, winning once in Orlando and once in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Orlando fired Frank Vogel following a 25-57 season and hired Clifford on May 30 to be its new head coach. Clifford, who was an assistant coach on the Magic teams that reached the 2009 NBA Finals and the 2010 East Finals, worked previously with the Charlotte Hornets, twice leading them to the playoffs in five seasons.

In all, the Magic will play three home games and two road games during the preseason. In addition to the game against Flamengo, Orlando will also host the Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 10) and San Antonio Spurs (Oct. 12). The Magic will play in Miami against the rival Heat on Oct. 8.

Preseason tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

The NBA is expected to announce the 2018-19 regular-season schedule in late July or early August.

The Magic will open training camp on Sept. 26 at the Amway Center.

Magic season tickets, partial plans, group tickets and single-game suite rentals are on sale now as well. Fans can purchase those tickets through OrlandoMagic.com and also by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

2018 ORLANDO MAGIC PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

TICKET INFORMATION: 407-89-MAGIC or ORLANDOMAGIC.COM/SCHEDULE/HOME

HOME GAMES AT AMWAY CENTER IN ALL CAPS

Date Opponent Time Oct. 1 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m. Oct. 5 FLAMENGO (Brazil) 7 p.m. Oct. 8 @ Miami 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 MEMPHIS 7 p.m. Oct. 12 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

