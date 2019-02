NEW YORK – Circumstances have conspired to put the Orlando Magic in an enviable position as they head into tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

After the Charlotte Hornets lost on Monday, it meant that the Magic would go into tonight’s game with the ability to move into a tie for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a victory.

The Magic (28-33) have put themselves in this position by winning six of their last seven games and eight of 10. When they whipped the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and Charlotte lost to the defending World Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday it meant that the Magic would be in position to move into the East’s eighth spot with another victory on Tuesday.

``If we can get (to eighth), there’s significance in that, but obviously we can’t celebrate that as being satisfied or being done with (the chase),’’ Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said. ``But win tonight, we tie for eighth and then we keep going.’’

Orlando was one of the NBA’s hottest teams in the NBA in the days leading up the NBA All-Star break, racking up five straight victories. That winning spree ended on Friday with a heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Chicago Bulls. But the Magic bounced back quickly, riding tremendous games from Terrence Ross, Nikola Vucevic and Isaac in a 113-98 defeat of the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors.

``I’d say it’s our resiliency, coming off a loss to Chicago that was difficult, and it was big for us to get a good win,’’ said Isaac, who had 16 points, six rebounds, three 3-pointers and two blocked shots in Sunday’s win in Toronto. ``The best part and the worst part of the NBA is that you’ve always got another (game) coming in a short period of time and you’ve got to be able to move on mentally to prepare yourself for the next game.’’

Several projection sites have the Magic being a favorite to reach the playoffs this season, which would be their first entry into the postseason since 2012. FiveThirtyEight.com and BasketballReference.com both have the Magic projected to reach the playoffs because of a combination of their improved play of late and the relative ease of their remaining schedule. The Magic play what is considered to be the second-easiest remaining schedule based on winning percentage.

Magic coach Steve Clifford said he takes great pride in helping lead the franchise back into playoff contention. Clifford was an assistant coach on the last Magic team that made the playoffs in 2012. He was also a coach in Orlando in 2007 when the franchise snapped a 12-year drought without a playoff series victory by beating Toronto in the first round. A year later, of course, the Magic made it all the way to the NBA Finals by building over a couple of seasons. Clifford hopes the same process is going on now with the steadily improving Magic.

``Obviously you have to know where you are (in the standings), but we have to do what we’re doing,’’`` said Clifford, an NBA coaching veteran of 19 seasons. ``We had a good (practice) session this morning, guys had good concentration and then we have to play the game and say, `this was good, this was bad,’ and then get ready to play the next game. It’s all about how you play, and you’ve got to play well.

``Listen, (getting the Magic back in the playoff hunt) was one of the reasons that I was excited for this opportunity,’’ Clifford added. ``I know what a great fan base we have because I experienced it when I was here before. No matter what, one of your responsibilities as a coach or being part of a coaching staff is to your fan base. I have an appreciation for the people in Orlando. … When people say, `Ahhhh, it’s step by step.’ There’s also no rule that says just because it’s Year 1 that it doesn’t mean you can’t do something exceptional either. It’s been done before.’’

Two of Orlando’s remaining 21 games are against the rebuilding Knicks, who won their first home game since Dec. 1 on Sunday when they shocked the San Antonio Spurs.

Orlando is 2-0 this season against the Knicks, winning 115-89 in New York on Nov. 11 and 131-117 on Nov. 18 at the Amway Center. The Magic’s first victory of the season against the Knicks – set up by Terrence Ross’ 22 points and five 3-pointers – proved to the Magic’s largest in their 30-year history at Madison Square Garden.

To get to where the Magic want to go – tonight into a tie for eighth and ultimately to the playoffs in mid-April – they know they have to continue playing well and finding ways to win games.

``It’d be nice to see, knowing we could be back in the eighth spot, but there are so many games left and we play Golden State (on Thursday).

(Potentially being eighth) would be cool for the story, but there’s too much still to go to think about it,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said. ``But it’s a really nice feeling to play meaningful games. It’s been a long time for me – since I left Denver (in 2014). With our group, the energy is great and there’s a lot of enthusiasm. It’s just fun.’’

