Magic Working Hard to Fix Recent Defensive Mistakes

ORLANDO – Well aware that the Orlando Magic are still a work in progress, head coach Steve Clifford figured that his approach this season would need to be fluid as he analyzed and adjusted on an almost daily basis.

He’s proven to be right on that theory as the 2-4 Magic have alternately struggled on offense and defense while playing one of the NBA’s toughest schedules thus far. Already, Orlando has taken on playoff teams from Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Portland and Milwaukee and their two victories came against the Heat and Celtics. However, the Magic were unable to build any momentum off those impressive performances because of alternating offensive and defensive issues in ugly losses to the Charlotte Hornets, Trail Blazers and Bucks.

Clifford, who was hired in late May, was under no grand illusions that the Magic were a finished product. With no definitive superstar player on the roster, he knew that there would be occasional struggles with the offense and nights when even their promising defense couldn’t bail them out. Making matters even more complicated, Orlando has Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba – No. 6 picks from the past two NBA Drafts – in primary roles and that’s almost always a tricky scenario considering the inconsistencies that usually follow young players.

As the Magic head into Tuesday’s home game against the similarly rebuilding Sacramento Kings, Clifford finds himself trying to fix flaws on the fly, help his team better mask its weaknesses and strive for daily improvement.

``Not a chunk of games, but every game – if you don’t spend the time after every game to truly evaluate what happened, you can have a good practice and fix nothing,’’ Clifford said of how he hopes the Magic can evolve from game to game. ``You have to know what went wrong and fix it. The only way to do that is everybody watching the film … and then we look at the numbers and we find three or four things that are good and the three or four things that are bad. You have to learn from the games and then move on. To me, it’s `what happened last night’ and `what do we have to do to improve?’ That’s daily and that’s the way you live in this league.’’

One formula that Clifford has given to his team as a goal that should produce success is this: If Orlando can be a top-10 defense and have an opportunistic offense that consistently knocks down shots, it can give itself a shot of being in games on a nightly basis. Clearly, the Magic still have plenty of improvements to make to be solid in both of those phases.

Magic guard Jonathon Simmons, who got his start in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, believes wholeheartedly in the message of improvement that Clifford is preaching. Simmons pointed out that the Spurs’ teams that he played on always got better as the season went on and he hopes the Magic can live by a similar principle.

``I love our potential and I love us against anybody else, but there’s a focus and an energy that we have to have every night because we’re not one of the top-tier teams,’’ Simmons said. ``We have the talent to be (a top team), but we’re not, so we’ve got to do everything with better focus and energy.’’

The Magic could be getting a break in the schedule with which to make improvements. Whereas many of the opponents so far made the playoffs last season, three of the next five are against franchises that were in the lottery last spring. Tuesday’s opponent, Sacramento, went into Monday’s game in Miami at 3-3. Friday’s opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers, will be in Orlando a night after playing in Philadelphia.

Orlando will have to make improvements across the board in order to win those games. The Magic played really well on the defensive end in defeats of Miami and Boston, but they saw their progress slip badly in recent losses to Portland and Milwaukee. While superstars Damian Lillard (41 points) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (21 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes) did plenty of damage, it was role players such as Zach Collins (17 points), Seth Curry (11 points), Malcolm Brogdon (16 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (15 points) torching the Magic and incensing Clifford for his team not following the game plan.

``We’re getting crushed – two games in a row, here – by the good (but not great) players,’’ Clifford said. ``I’m not saying that it’s easy, but if we’re not going to be able to guard the good players, then we’re not going to be able to play defense. We’re a contain-the-ball-and-help team, so we can’t be getting crushed by guys who are just good players. They can get by you on the second or third dribble, but that’s not what is happening.’’

Some of the defensive drop-offs have come, Clifford said, because of Orlando’s many struggles on the offensive end of the floor. After seven games, the Magic rank 30thin the scoring (100.8 points per game), 29thin field goal percentage (41.2 percent) and tied for 26thin 3-point shooting accuracy (31.6 percent). Those numbers have sometimes sabotaged a defense that ranks 13thin points allowed (111.3), 18thin field goal percentage allowed (46.4 percent), 15thin turnovers forced (14.0) and 20thin 3-point percentage allowed (36.3 percent).

The Magic have put a greater emphasis on taking more 3-point shots to keep up with the analytically driven trends in the NBA and that was never more evident than on Saturday when they hoisted a franchise-record 43 shots from beyond the arc. The problem, however, was that they only made 10 of them. Those numbers are also in line with these: While Orlando is tied for 16thin the NBA in 3-point takes a game (32.2), they are tied for 22ndin makes per game (10.2).

``I think there just needs to be more of a focus level on making shots,’’ said Simmons, who is shooting just 26.1 percent from the floor and 18.8 percent from 3-point range while struggling with a right wrist that needed offseason surgery. ``Sometimes when teams are making runs at us, our defense slacks off. Plus, if you can’t make shots your defense is going to slack off. It just comes down to having that focus, but I think we got great shots (on Saturday in Milwaukee).’’

Simmons isn’t alone in struggling as a 3-point shooter as Evan Fournier (29.3 percent), Aaron Gordon (30.8 percent), Terrence Ross (30.3 percent), Isaac (35.7 percent) and Bamba (33.3 percent) have been wildly inconsistent from beyond the arc. Predominantly, those 3-point struggles have come because Orlando doesn’t have a dynamic driver who makes defenses collapse and the Magic’s shooters have often had to hoist hurried or contested shots at the end of the shot clock.

As he does after every game, Clifford went to the video soon after games to find the true answers to what plagued Orlando. He is hopeful that by showing players their errors and being vigilant in correcting those mistakes in practice that the Magic can make steady progress as the season chugs along. Daily improvement – even with things as fickle as 3-point shooting – has to be a key to this season, Clifford said.

``So much of offense is the defense getting to determine it because they’re going to stand where they stand,’’ Clifford surmised. ``If you look at these last two games and the way (Portland and Milwaukee) have defended us, there are going to be threes there to take. I felt like we made the right plays.

``When we don’t take good shots, I’ll explain to them why. But when you watch the film from (Saturday) night, we took a lot of threes that I feel we’ll make as the season goes on,’’ Clifford said. ``If you look at our 3-point shots (from Saturday), those are shots I’d feel comfortable in saying that we’re going to make a lot of those most nights.’’

