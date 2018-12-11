Magic Without Fournier Against Mavs

DALLAS – The Orlando Magic were severely weakened on Monday when they were without starting shooting guard Evan Fournier, who was pulled away from the team because of a private family matter.

The Magic are hopeful that they will have Fournier back with the squad when they face the Chicago Bulls (Thursday) and Utah Jazz (Saturday) in Mexico City, but there is no clarity about his availability for now.

In Fournier’s absence on Monday, the Magic shifted Aaron Gordon to small forward and Jonathan Simmons to shooting guard and returned Jonathan Isaac to the starting lineup at the power forward position. Head coach Steve Clifford wanted to keep Terrence Ross in his usual role as the Magic’s go-to scorer off the bench.

``It hurts us because (Fournier) has guarded primary scorer’s all year, so it hurts our defense,’’ Clifford said. ``The big part is we play through (Fournier) so much. We’ll have to see how the game goes. One or two nights without one of your better players, you can get by with it because our guys are good enough to do that. But when it gets to be a week and two weeks, it’s hard to make up for. But for one night, we have more than enough to make up for (Fournier’s loss) and win.’’

Fournier, who had played in all of Orlando’s 26 games prior to Monday, ranks third on the team in scoring (15.1), second in assists (3.8) and he’s tied for first in steals (1.0). His shooting (41.9 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from 3-point range) have been off, but the 3.8 assists a game are a career high as he’s worked to become more of a playmaker this season.

In 26 games, Fournier has led Orlando in scoring four times and in assists nine times. He has one 30-point game, five 20-point games and 19 double-digit outputs thus far. Also, he handed out a career-best 10 assists in Boston on Oct. 22.

CARLISLE NOT SURPRISED BY BAMBA, DONCIC: In the weeks and days leading up to the NBA Draft last June, the Magic and the Mavericks were unsure about just how the proceedings would play out and they familiarized themselves with many of the top prospects available.

Dallas was slated to pick fifth, while the Magic had the sixth selection. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle envisioned a scenario where his franchise might select Mo Bamba, so he did his best to get to know the 7-foot center with the 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan. He came away quite impressed with big man who ultimately landed with the Magic.

``I loved him,’’ Carlisle. ``He was great, he had a very compelling interview, he had a good workout and he shot the ball extremely well. There’s no shock that he’s shooting 40 percent (from 3-point range). … He’s got amazing length, he’s got a real good intellect for the game and a healthy intellectual curiosity for the game. I really enjoyed talking to him about basketball and I stayed in touch with him all the way up to the draft because I felt there was a chance that we were going to take him. But he’s in a very good situation there (in Orlando).’’

Dallas made the bold move of trading with Atlanta on draft night. The Hawks selected forward Luka Doncic with the No. 3 pick and then dealt him to the Mavericks for guard Trae Young. DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix) and Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento) were the top two picks, while Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) went No. 4.

Doncic came into Monday’s game averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game. Already, he has become a leading candidate to win the NBA’s rookie of the Year award.

``(Doncic) has caught some people by surprise, but I’m not surprised or shocked at all that he’s having an impact,’’ Carlisle said. ``(Mavs President of Basketball Operations) Donnie Nelson, who I think is as good an evaluator of talent that I’ve ever met or come across in this league, told me over a year ago that he thought (Doncic) was going to be the best player in this draft. He was pretty certain of it. I watched him closely last year – we were out of it pretty early – so I was studying the draft. … There were just certain things that weren’t quite as obvious (that Doncic would succeed in the NBA).’’

VUCEVIC’S IDOL: Among Nikola Vucevic’s most prized memorabilia articles accumulated while playing in the NBA, one stands clearly at the top – a signed jersey from Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Vucevic asked for Nowitzki’s jersey last year when the Mavs played in Orlando because he thought it might be the final one of the future Hall of Famer’s career. Instead, Nowitzki is back for a 21stseason – all of them with the Mavericks.

Vucevic’s memories of Nowitzki date back to 2005 when Nowitzki – already an NBA star with the Mavericks – won the Eurobasket MVP award. Vucevic, who hails from Montenegro, said the German’s success both in Europe and the NBA helped show him that he could do the same. Vucevic ultimately attended high school in California and college at USC prior to reaching the NBA in 2011.

``He opened up the way for a lot of people to come here,’’ Vucevic said of Nowitzki. ``And he definitely changed the game for big men. No one had ever played like him because his game was so unique. Now, you have big men shooting and (Nowitzki’s) fadeaway is unstoppable.’’

Nowitzki, who has yet to appear in a game this season following offseason surgery on his left ankle, is nearing a return. Vucevic is hopeful that Nowitzki will be healthy by the time that the Mavericks play in Orlando on March 8 so that he can face his idol one last time before he retires.

``For me, Dirk is the best European player to ever play the game and one of the best players to every play,’’ he said. ``He’s an idol of mine and last year I got his jersey. That’s one of my dearest gifts that I’ve ever had. I thought last year was his last year, but he keeps on coming back. I’d love to play against him one more time. He’s a great player who I admired a lot, watched a lot and learned from a lot. We’ll definitely miss him once he retires. He’s a great, great player who changed the game.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic will depart on Tuesday from Dallas and head to Mexico City where they will take part in NBA Mexico City Games 2018.

Orlando will serve as the home team for games against Chicago (Thursday) and Utah (Saturday). The Magic will also take part in an NBA Cares event on Wednesday night in Mexico City.

