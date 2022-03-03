Magic Unable to Ward Off Pacers in Overtime Loss

The Lead

Leading by as many as 18 in the game and by 15 going into the fourth quarter, the Orlando Magic looked like they were about to win their third straight, something they’ve yet to do this season. The tide turned in that final frame, however, as the Pacers stormed back behind scorching hot 3-point shooting late in regulation and in overtime to pull off a 122-114 comeback victory on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Clutch Moments

Mo Bamba tipped in a missed runner by Cole Anthony to tie the game with 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Malcolm Brogdon, the catalyst of Indiana’s run in the final frame, was unable to convert on a reverse layup right before the regulation buzzer. In the extra session, Buddy Hield made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:52 remaining and Tyrese Haliburton knocked down one of his own on the Pacers’ next possession to extend their lead to six with just over a minute left.

Top Performers

Franz Wagner scored 28 points, tied for his second most in his career. The 6-foot-10 rookie forward made 10 of his 18 shot attempts overall and four of his six 3-pointers. It was the fourth time this year he connected on at least four triples in a game. Wendell Carter Jr.’s double-double streak extended to six consecutive games with 13 points and career-tying high 18 rebounds. Bamba also had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. In his second game back, Markelle Fultz made five of his six shots for 11 points in 15 minutes.

Injury Report

Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Myles Turner (foot), T.J. Warren (foot), T.J. McConnell (wrist), and Chris Duarte (toe) were unavailable for Indiana.

This Day in History

One of Shaquille O’Neal’s most dominant performances in a Magic uniform came on March 2, 1996, when he posted 41 points and 17 rebounds in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Dennis Scott added 19 points and Penny Hardaway scored 18. Clifford Robinson led the Blazers with 26 points.

Rivals Report

Many were shocked that the Sacramento Kings traded Haliburton at the deadline, even if that’s what was necessary to get two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis in return. Regardless of your own personal view of the deal, there’s no denying that Haliburton has looked right at home in his new digs. Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton is averaging a shade over 20 points on 52 percent overall shooting and 47 percent 3-point shooting. Hield, included in that blockbuster deal, has also flourished, averaging 21 points in an Indiana uniform.

Quote of the Night

“I’m honored and I’m humbled by the entire experience being inducted today. I’ve always felt a special relationship with the organization even after I stopped coaching. It was obviously wonderful of (Magic CEO) Alex (Martins) and the DeVos family to bring me back as an advisor and work in TV. But Orlando’s home, and I just feel like this organization has always been home to me, and it gave me the opportunity to coach some of the best players that ever played in the NBA.” – Brian Hill after he and John Gabriel were inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame on Wednesday

Up Next

The Magic head out on the road for two, starting with a visit north of the border to play the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 p.m. This contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 21 but had to be postponed because too many players from both sides were in health and safety protocols. This will be the second of three meetings between the Magic and Raptors. The first was won narrowly by Toronto, which got 21 points from Scottie Barnes and 19 each from Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.