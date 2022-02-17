Magic Unable to Slow Down Trae Young and the Hawks

The Lead

Cole Anthony, who will be a busy man these next few days and nights at his first NBA All-Star Weekend, racked up 23 points and the versatile Wendell Carter Jr. compiled 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, but the Orlando Magic had no answer for the hot-shooting Atlanta Hawks in their 130-109 loss on Wednesday at Amway Center.

Key Stats

It was the fifth time this season an opponent has scored at least 130 points against the Magic and seventh time one has buried 18-plus 3-pointers. One of the bright spots for Orlando was their ability to get out in transition and score on the break. They finished with 24 fast break points.

In the News

Magic television play-by-play announcer David Steele was named the National Sports Media Association’s 2021 Florida Sportscaster of the Year on Wednesday. It marks the second time in his broadcasting career he’s earned this honor, last doing so in 2009. Steele is currently in his 33rd season with the Magic and 24th calling the team’s games on TV.

Injury Report

Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), R.J. Hampton (left knee), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot), acquired at the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics, were out for Orlando. John Collins was unavailable for Atlanta.

This Day in History

On Feb. 16, 2001, several days after playing in his first NBA All-Star Game, Tracy McGrady exploded for 35 points to lead the Magic to a victory over the Houston Rockets. Darrell Armstrong recorded 20 points and nine assists, while Mike Miller scored 14 points. Cuttino Mobley, a Magic player a few years later, led Houston with 31 points, while Hakeem Olajuwon, in his final year with the Rockets before playing a season with the Raptors to wrap up his illustrious career, posted 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Rivals Report

Is unbalanced the right word to describe the Hawks? They are an elite offensive team, ranking eighth in points, sixth in overall field goal percentage and third in 3-point percentage, but are abysmal defensively, which is quite odd considering it was their improved defense a year ago that helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Still, with how good Trae Young continues to play on the offensive end, it probably wouldn’t be wise to write the Hawks off just yet. Let’s wait until they are back to full strength before we make any definitive judgments.

Quote of the Night

“They pretty much just had their way with our team. We’re way better than that. Obviously, they are a very good three-point shooting team, but look, we got to do a better job. We got to strap in defensively, just challenge them more. They were super, super comfortable out there. That’s something I’ve said a few times about us, where teams just be comfortable. We got to do a better job of sticking to the game plan and then just try to make dudes uncomfortable – not let them feel so free and relaxed out there.” – Anthony

Up Next

The Magic will be well represented at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, where Anthony will compete in the AT&T Slam Dunk contest and join rookies Suggs and Franz Wagner in the Clorox Rising Stars. Anthony, the seventh Magic player to ever enter the dunk contest, will go up against Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Obi Toppin and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson in the Saturday night event. The prior night in the Rising Stars competition, four seven-player teams consisting of 12 first-year players, 12 second-year players and four G League Ignite players will battle it out for bragging rights. Wagner will be on Team (Rick) Barry, while Anthony and Suggs will join forces on Team (James) Worthy.