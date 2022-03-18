Magic Unable to Slow Down Saddiq Bey and the Pistons

The Lead

Franz Wagner scored 26 points, his 16th 20-plus-point performance this season, and his older brother Moe Wagner, starting in place of an injured Wendell Carter Jr., tallied 16 points, but the Orlando Magic had no answer for second-year forward Saddiq Bey, who exploded for a career-best 51 points, in a 134-120 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at Amway Center.

Interesting Stats

The Wagner brothers combined to score 24 of Orlando’s 33 third-quarter points. With Kyrie Irving scoring 60 on Tuesday and Bey 51 on Thursday, it’s the first time two players have scored 50-plus against the Magic in consecutive games. Irving and Bey are two of four players this season to score 50 or more against Orlando. Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are the others.

Top Performers

Franz Wagner made 10 of his 15 shot attempts overall and two of his three 3-point tries, while Moe Wagner knocked down seven of his 12 floor shots and one of his four tries from behind the arc. Terrence Ross led Orlando’s reserves with 17 points, while Markelle Fultz recorded 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Quote of the Night

“He did a great job of flying off screens. (Isaiah) Stewart does an unbelievable job of setting hard, solid screens to be able to get him free. We will just have to go back and look at the film and see the opportunities we could have gotten it out of his hands, as well as being able to navigate through some of those (screens).” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on Bey

Injury Report

Carter Jr. (left ankle), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Chuma Okeke (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Cade Cunningham (Non-Covid illness), Jerami Grant (knee), Frank Jackson (back), and Hamidou Diallo (finger) were unavailable for Detroit. Killian Hayes exited the game after playing 11 minutes because of a head contusion.

This Day in History

Tracy McGrady stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks and Pat Garrity drilled two clutch shots, including a go-ahead jumper with 16.9 left, as the Magic edged the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17, 2002. Allen Iverson also filled up the box score with 39 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

Rivals Report

Like the Magic, the Pistons are building for the future and feature several talented young players, including Cunningham, one of several in the Rookie of the Year conversation. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has been on a roll since the All-Star break, scoring 20-plus points in eight of the 10 games he’s appeared in since action resumed. Another Piston thriving lately is Marvin Bagley III, acquired by Detroit at the deadline as part of a four-team trade. He has scored in double figures in all but one game since joining the Pistons.

Up Next

The Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) will take place Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The Magic’s signature fundraiser for the OMYF includes a wine festival, live and e-auctions (open March 13 through March 21), and culminates with a Magic game on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. The outdoor festival will feature live music, live auction displays, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest will also receive an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.