Magic Unable to Slow Down Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

The Lead

Franz Wagner tallied 15 points, five rebounds and six assists and his older brother Moe Wagner, back after missing nine consecutive games with a rib injury, registered 17 points and 11 boards, but the Orlando Magic, like the rest of the league, had no answer for the electrifying Ja Morant in a 124-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at FedExForum.

Key Stats

The Grizzlies scored 34 fast break points, a category they lead the league in. They also attempted 11 more free throws than the Magic, making 18 of their 27 tries. Although not typically a great 3-point shooting team, Memphis found the mark from deep by hitting 41.2 percent of their threes.

Top Performers

The Wagner brothers combined to knock down four 3-pointers, while Cole Anthony, who finished with a team-high 19 points, buried four himself. Markelle Fultz, who didn’t play Friday in Toronto as part of the team’s plan to bring him back slowly after missing nearly 14 months with a knee injury, played 19 minutes, and had six points, three rebounds and three assists. Two-way contract player Ignas Brazdeikis had 12 points, his third double-digit scoring game this season.

Injury Report

Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (non-COVID illness), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Dillon Brooks (ankle) and Yves Pons (thigh) were unavailable for Memphis.

This Day in History

On March 5, 1995, Dennis Scott hit a last-second game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Magic to a thrilling victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Scott finished with 20 points, while Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway and Nick Anderson combined for 74 points. Steve Smith led Atlanta with 23 points, while Stacey Augmon and Grant Long each had 20.

Rivals Report

Are the Grizzlies truly title contenders or are they just a nice story? The fact that they haven’t regressed at all at any point this season suggests they are for real. Morant is certainly in the MVP conversation. Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves some DPOY love, and Taylor Jenkins might win the Coach of the Year honor. Fifth in offense and eighth in defense, they are the complete package. Adding to their confidence is that they’ve proven they can beat the West’s other elite teams. They are 1-1 against Phoenix, 2-1 against Golden State, 3-0 against Denver and 2-0 against Utah.

Quote of the Night

“I said it last time we played them. Everybody is so enamored with the highlight reel that they forget how high his basketball IQ is – his ability to understand where the reads are on the floor. Teams are still going under him, and he’s able to get to the paint at such a high clip. But he’s just playing at such a tremendous pace, and then his ability to get to the paint continuously without teams being able to stop him there.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on Morant

Up Next

The Magic will have a couple game-less days before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A rarity for the Magic, they will fly immediately after that game to New Orleans for a Wednesday contest against the Pelicans. Orlando and Phoenix last played on Feb. 12 in the Valley of the Sun. Devin Booker scored 26 points in that Suns victory, while Chris Paul, currently out nursing a thumb injury, dished out 15 assists. Suggs led the Magic with 20 points and 10 assists, while Chuma Okeke posted 15 points and 10 rebounds.