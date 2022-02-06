Magic Unable to Slow Down Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

The Lead

Cole Anthony posted 22 points, six rebounds and five assists, Jalen Suggs tallied 17 points and five assists and Franz Wagner had 15 points, his 46th double-digit scoring game this season, but the Orlando Magic were unable to slow down the electric Ja Morant and the rest of the fast-paced Memphis Grizzlies in Saturday’s 135-115 loss at Amway Center.

Key Stats

Although the last couple weeks the Magic had been generally outscoring their opponents in the paint, that was not the case Saturday against the Grizzlies, the league’s best at scoring inside. Memphis accumulated 68 paint points, double what Orlando had. The Grizzlies also outrebounded the Magic by 24.

Key Stretch

A 14-0 Grizzlies run late in the first quarter blew the game open. Morant scored seven of his game-high 33 points during that stretch, while Brandon Clarke and De’Anthony Melton made the other floor shots and Kyle Anderson knocked down a pair of free throws.

Injury Report

R.J. Hampton (left knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) were out for Orlando. Dillon Brooks (ankle) was unavailable for Memphis.

This Day in History

One of the Heart & Hustle team’s most impressive wins came on Feb. 5, 2000, when they beat the stacked Indiana Pacers, led by Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Mark Jackson, and Rik Smits. John Amaechi led the Magic with 19 points, while Pat Garrity scored 18 and Chucky Atkins had 17. Rose scored 25 points for the Pacers, who that season reached the NBA Finals, losing to the L.A. Lakers in six games.

Rivals Report

Most expected the Grizzlies would make a big jump this year based on how they finished last season. But few, if any, thought the jump would be this profound. Morant going from star-level to superstar-level has obviously helped, but Memphis’ chemistry, energy, and spirit shouldn’t be overlooked. Incredibly, the Grizzlies rank No. 1 in the league in second-chance points, fast break points and points in the paint. They are also No. 2 in points off turnovers.

Quote of the Night

“I felt it was phenomenal what our coaches did in working with the OMYF (Orlando Magic Youth Foundation) and other coaches throughout the community. I really believe they did a great job of communicating the things we are doing here, but also listening and asking questions about what’s happening in the community, and how we can better the grassroots program of the game and help these young men and women get better and better – and how we can help be involved in that.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on the clinic he and his coaching staff held for local youth coaches Friday at Amway Center

Up Next

A rarity on the NBA schedule, the Magic will play home games on back-to-back nights, with Sunday’s visitors being the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. The Celtics have been rolling lately, winning six of their last seven games. In their victory over Detroit on Friday, Boston got 24 points in just 28 minutes from Jayson Tatum. They held the Pistons to 32.7 percent overall shooting. This will be the third and final meeting this season between the Magic and Celtics.