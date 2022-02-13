Magic Unable to Keep Pace with Reigning Western Conference Champs

The Lead

One of the best ways for a young and developing team to make gains is to watch and study the league’s best. Even better is to share the court with them, just as the Orlando Magic did with the team that holds the best record in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns. Led by their maestro Chris Paul, the Suns handed out some key lessons in their 132-105 victory on Saturday night for the Magic to learn from.

Top Performers

Jalen Suggs posted his first ever NBA double-double with 20 points and a career-best 10 assists. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. His starting backcourt mate, Cole Anthony, recorded 17 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Chuma Okeke (15 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles.

Key Stats

Phoenix set a new season high with 40 assists. Paul dished out 15 of them. The Suns dominated in the paint, where they amassed 68 points. While the Magic didn’t turn the ball over as much as they did Friday night in Utah, the Suns capitalized on Orlando’s misreads by scoring 23 points off the Magic’s 15 turnovers.

Injury Report

Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), R.J. Hampton (left knee), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot), acquired at the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics, were out for Orlando. Dario Saric (knee), Landry Shamet (ankle), Cameron Payne (wrist) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) were unavailable for Phoenix.

This Day in History

On Feb. 12, 2002, Tracy McGrady erupted for 36 points, Mike Miller filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, five rebounds and 10 assists and Pat Garrity scored a season-best 29 points as the Magic defeated the New York Knicks at the TD Waterhouse Centre, later named Amway Arena. Kurt Thomas led the Knicks with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Shandon Anderson scored 22 points.

Rivals Report

Nobody is surprised the Suns are championship contenders. But a 46-10 record at this point of the season seems well beyond what was expected of them. Phoenix is proving that you don’t have to chuck up a ton of threes to be potent. They are 26th in 3-pointers attempted yet have the third best offensive rating. Inside the arc, they are incredibly efficient. They take the third most two-point shots, where they are fourth in percentage. Why, despite the Suns being so dominant, are Devin Booker and Paul not mentioned more in the MVP race? One could argue they should be No. 1 and 2, in whichever order, for that award.

Quote of the Night

“We talk about growth, and we talk about guys getting better and understanding night in and night out who they’re competition is going to be. So, I think this is a great opportunity for these guys – that you have All-Star players, veteran players that understand how to play and they put you in different situations. For our guys, you talk about trial by fire in a lot of ways – just being in it and understanding what’s necessary for how they can get better, and what they are going to need to do as they start their journey in the NBA.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on how playing against a few of the league’s elite guards on this trip can help Anthony, Suggs, and the Magic’s other young players

Up Next

The Magic wrap up their four-game trip out West when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The last meeting between these two teams ended in thrilling fashion. Anthony scored eight of his 24 points in the final five-plus minutes and Franz Wagner drilled two clutch shots, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining, as the Magic pulled out the victory at Amway Center. Orlando’s last win in Denver came on Dec. 8, 2015, when the Magic held the Nuggets to just 74 points.