Magic Unable to Get Into Rhythm in Loss to Celtics

The Lead

Not many teams lately have been able to crack the Boston Celtics’ defense. That includes the Orlando Magic, who were held to 35.8 percent shooting overall and 20 percent 3-point shooting in their 116-83 loss on Sunday at Amway Center.

Top Performers

Jalen Suggs posted 17 points, his 26th double-digit scoring performance of the season, on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 14 points and eight rebounds.

Key Stats

The Magic only made five 3-pointers, second fewest this season. They also managed to accumulate just 16 assists, a category they ranked third in the league in over the prior seven games. The Celtics, on the other hand, amassed 28 assists.

Quote of the Night

“I think there’s no substitute for that experience. What he’s done in being able to play in every single game and logging some decent minutes within that time. But it’s just the experience of what he’s seeing real time. He watches a ton of film with our coaches, watches a ton of film by himself. He’s in practice every day working and getting here early, staying late – and now you get to put it into real game situations. So, that experience is so huge for him.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on rookie Franz Wagner playing in every game so far this season

Injury Report

R.J. Hampton (left knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) were out for Orlando. Bol Bol (foot) and P.J. Dozier (knee) were unavailable for Boston.

This Day in History

On Feb. 6, 2015, Tobias Harris scored 34 points and Nikola Vucevic tallied 25 as the Magic overcame a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to defeat the L.A. Lakers in overtime. This was James Borrego’s first game as interim head coach for the Magic. Ryan Kelly led the Lakers with 20 points.

Rivals Report

Since Christmas Day, the Celtics have the NBA’s best defensive rating and are holding opponents to just 100.4 points per game. Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III are DPOY candidates. For Boston to be true title contenders, though, their offense needs to catch up. They are 20th in assists and 22nd in both overall field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

Up Next

The Magic’s second West Coast trip of the season starts Tuesday in Portland, where they will clash with the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Even though the trade deadline isn’t until Thursday, the Blazers didn’t wait to make changes to their roster, dealing Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a future second-round draft pick this past week. Portland has lost seven of their last eight games, most recently to Milwaukee on Saturday.