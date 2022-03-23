Magic Stifle Warriors, Hit Clutch Shots in Victory

The Lead

Wendell Carter Jr. posted 19 points and Franz Wagner had 18, including five in the final 13 seconds, as the Orlando Magic overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 94-90 on Tuesday at Amway Center.

Clutch Moments

After Andrew Wiggins put Golden State in front with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left, the Magic reclaimed the lead with a Mo Bamba triple. Wagner, on Orlando’s ensuing possession, buried three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt with 13 seconds remaining. To seal the victory, the 6-foot-10 German forward slammed home a dunk with 6.5 ticks left.

Key Stats

The Magic held the Warriors to 40 percent overall shooting. It was the fifth time since the All-Star break Orlando limited its opponent to 40 percent or worse shooting. The Magic have the league’s second-best defensive rating in the league during this time.

Injury Report

Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Stephen Curry (foot), Andre Iguodala (back), and James Wiseman (knee) were unavailable for Golden State.

In the News

Jeff Dowtin Jr., who spent time earlier this season with the Warriors and Bucks and has been playing in Lakeland the last couple months, joined Orlando on a 10-day contract Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 point guard appeared in 18 games for Lakeland, leading the team in points (21.5) and assists (6.5). In Orlando’s final preseason game in October, he made a game-winning shot against the Celtics.

This Day in History

Shaquille O’Neal erupted for 49 points on 21-of-40 shooting in Orlando’s overtime win over the Washington Bullets on March 22, 1996. This was the only time a Magic player has ever attempted 40 or more shots in a game. Penny Hardaway also had a big night, finishing with 30 points and seven assists. Juwan Howard, who coached Franz Wagner the last two years at the University of Michigan, led Washington with 27 points.

Rivals Report

The Warriors breathed a sigh of relief when they learned Curry’s foot injury suffered last week against the Celtics wasn’t too serious. He should be back by the start of the playoffs, if not shortly before. Even with a healthy Curry, there are some question marks about this Golden State team. For one, what will they get in the postseason from Klay Thompson? He’s shooting below 40 percent from 3-point range for the first time in his career. Also, how will Wiggins and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s third and fourth best scorers, handle playoff pressure?

Quote of the Night

“Obviously, this was unexpected. No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.” – Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman on Jonathan Isaac undergoing small surgical procedure on minor right hamstring injury

Up Next

The Magic and Thunder, who squared off Sunday in Orlando, will meet again on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. In the first contest, a 90-85 Magic win, Carter shot 12-of-15 from the field and finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds, making him just the third Orlando player ever to shoot at least 80 percent from the field in a 30-plus-point, 15-plus-rebound performance. OKC, which has now lost 10 straight following Monday’s loss to Boston, have the second worst Western Conference record ahead of only the Houston Rockets.