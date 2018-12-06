Magic Stay Hot From 3-Point Range

ORLANDO - Even during a time in the NBA when 3-point shots are being launched at a rapid rate, making 20 or more from long distance in a single game is not easy to do.

Only 12 times prior to Wednesday’s action had a team knocked down at least that many from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic made at least 20 3-pointers just once in their franchise history prior to Wednesday, drilling a then-NBA-record 23 of them on Jan. 13, 2009 against the Kings. The Cavs, who buried 25 triples on March 3, 2017 against the Hawks, currently own the record.

Orlando became the latest team this year to sink 20 or more from 3-point range. Although they struggled to find the mark in the extra session, going 0-for-6 from downtown in those five minutes, the Magic hit 20 threes in their heartbreaking loss to the Nuggets. The Magic also set a new club record with 49 3-point attempts, eclipsing their previous high of 43.

Nearly everyone contributed, too. Evan Fournier made six from deep, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross and Aaron Gordon each hit three triples and Nikola Vucevic and D.J. Augustin knocked down two each.

Perhaps most impressive about this particular 3-point barrage is that Denver is one of the best in the league when it comes to guarding the perimeter. The Nuggets rank No. 2 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 8 in threes made by opponents.

Since Nov. 4, the Magic rank second in the league in 3-point percentage and fourth in made threes per game. Orlando, which dished out 30 dimes against Denver, also ranks fourth during this time in assists.