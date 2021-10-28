Magic’s Starting Lineup Flourishing Early in Season

TORONTO - Last week, the Orlando Magic rolled out the youngest opening-night starting lineup since at least 1970-71 when the NBA began tracking starters, per Elias Sports Bureau. Their average age that night in San Antonio was 21 years, 213 days.

With now four additional games under their belt as starters, it’s become clear that Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba have great chemistry. Their net rating is 26.9, second best in the league among lineups that have played at least 25 minutes this season. Ranked No. 1 are Memphis’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

On both ends of the floor, Orlando’s starters have been sharp. With this group, the Magic are shooting 49 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range. They’ve accumulated 64 points in the paint, 24 fast break points, 17 second-chance points and 18 points off turnovers in their 55 minutes of action together, all top 10 marks.

They’ve been even better on the other end. Opponents are shooting 36.8 percent overall and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, opponents have totaled five points off turnovers, 19 second-chance points, seven fast break points and 34 points in the paint, all extremely low. Their defensive rating is 87.9, truly incredible considering how young they all are.

The hustle plays they are making have been key as well. The two rookies, Suggs and Wagner, lead the team in deflections. Anthony and Carter have each recovered six loose balls. Anthony has drawn two charges. Bamba has contested 50 shots, 14th most in the league, and has blocked eight shots, tied for ninth most in the association.

A big emphasis is being placed on these types of plays. They are the “winning plays” and when they happen during practice, a blue bell affixed to a corner wall of the practice gym gets rung. Even during games, you will notice players and coaches on the bench pretending a bell is in their hands and them dangling it after someone takes a charge, blocks a shot, dives on the floor, etc.

Going into the regular season, it was unclear who the starters would be this early in the season, especially with injuries sidelining several of their core players. In fact, the Magic featured a different starting lineup in each of their four preseason contests.

Although it’s a small sample size, this group playing well together is a great sign for the future of this team.

“That’s good to know and understand that our young guys are doing that,” Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said recently about the starting lineup. “I just go off of feel and the way the flow is going and using the numbers a little bit.”