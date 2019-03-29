Magic's Significantly Improved Defense is Main Reason Why They Are In Playoff Contention

INDIANAPOLIS - The Milwaukee Bucks, led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, have the best record in the NBA. To many, they are the favorites to come out of the East and play in the NBA Finals, although there are certainly some who feel Toronto, Philadelphia or Boston have just as good of a chance.

Milwaukee’s stifling defense is a big reason – maybe the main reason – why it has been so dominant all year long. The Bucks have the No. 1 defensive rating and rank near or at the top in several other key defensive categories.

So, with that in mind, it’s quite impressive that the Orlando Magic, winners of six of their last seven games and 17 of their last 25, are pretty much at eye level with the Bucks on the defensive side of the floor.

The Magic and Bucks are the only two teams in the league who currently rank in the top 10 in all four of the following defensive categories: opponent second chance points, opponent points off turnovers, opponent fast break points and opponent points in the paint.

Even more incredible, since Jan. 30, when its defense went from decent to outstanding, Orlando ranks higher than Milwaukee – and every other team for that matter considering the Magic sit at No. 1 in these categories – in opponent 3-point percentage and three of the four categories mentioned in the above paragraph. During this stretch, the Magic also rank No. 2 in both opponent field goal percentage and defensive rebounding percentage.

The point of this is not to directly compare the Magic and Bucks, although that could come into play should the two teams meet in the First Round of the playoffs. Instead, the point is to highlight just how remarkably good Orlando’s defense has been since late January.

The Magic, by and large, have pretty much the same roster that they had last season when they didn’t rank in the top 10 in any defensive area. So, why such drastically different results?

Certainly the job Steve Clifford and his coaching staff have done since arriving has been a big factor. The Magic are meticulous, organized, and prepared every night they step onto the court, which has been heavily influenced by the coaches.

Players previously not known for their defensive aptitude, notably Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and D.J. Augustin, are now high-level defenders. Vucevic’s high basketball IQ helps him avoid unnecessary fouls, Fournier’s pick-and-roll defense has been superb and Augustin repeatedly sacrifices his body.

Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac, the team’s top two defenders in the eyes of most, have created havoc for opponents because of their athleticism, length, lateral foot speed and defensive instincts.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love and Julius Randle, per Second Spectrum tracking data, have all shot under 40 percent from the field this season when Gordon has been the closest defender to their shot attempts. James, John Collins, Tobias Harris and Pascal Siakam have shot just as poorly when Isaac has been the closest defender.

Another major strength the Magic have, and it has a lot to do with their versatility, is that they often don’t have to switch when defending pick-and-rolls. Wes Iwundu and Michael Carter-Williams, who is in the middle of his second 10-day contract with the team, are two of the best in the league when it comes to staying locked on opponents in pick-and-roll action.

When asked recently if he felt his team is the best defensive club in the NBA, Gordon confidently said, “I’d like to think so. I really do believe that. It took us a little bit to get it going, with the new staff. But now that we understand what we’re doing, we got to have that kind of mentality every night, that we’re coming to win the defensive game.”

There have been a few bumps in the road, however. Thursday’s loss to the Pistons – a defeat that gave Detroit the head-to-head playoff tiebreaker over Orlando should the two teams finish the regular season with the same record – was certainly an exception. The Pistons shot nearly 54 percent from the floor and made 17 3-pointers, seven by Wayne Ellington alone.

Prior to this game, though, opponents of the Magic had shot under 40 percent from 3-point distance in 15 straight games, 10 of which the opponent shot worse than 30 percent.

Their entire body of work over the last 25 games suggests the Magic have made incredible strides on the defensive end. Even more encouraging news as far as the future is concerned, there are two prized youngsters with a ton of defensive potential, Mo Bamba and Markelle Fultz, eventually going to be added to the mix, giving Orlando even more defensive depth down the road.

How well the Magic defend over these final six games will likely determine whether they end their postseason drought. They are optimistic Thursday’s disappointing performance in Detroit was just an aberration.

“Nothing too crazy, just got to get back to doing it,” Vucevic said ahead of Saturday’s contest in Indiana. “There is no secret to it. We know what we have to do. We know the way we have to approach the game for us to play well.”

Below is a table that shows the Magic’s month-by-month statistics and rankings in several key defensive categories.