Magic Sign Troy Caupain to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed guard Troy Caupain to a Two-Way Contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Caupain (6’4”, 210, 11/29/95) is currently playing with the Magic Summer League Team. Not drafted out of Cincinnati, Caupain saw action in 50 games (all starts) last season for the G League’s Lakeland Magic, where he averaged 15.6 ppg., 7.5 apg., and 1.7 stlpg. At the conclusion of the G League season, he signed with G.S.A. Udine of the Italian Serie A2 Basket league.

Caupain finished his Cincinnati collegiate career as the only player in school history with more than 1,300 points (1,317 pts.) and 500 assists (515 asts.). Playing in 137 career games, he led the Bearcats to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Magic will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Lakeland Magic – but can only spend up to 45 days with Orlando during the G League season.