Magic Sign Mohamed Bamba

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed rookie center Mohamed Bamba, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Bamba (7’0”, 225, 5/12/98) was selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft. He played in 30 games (29 starts) last season (2017-18) as a freshman at the University of Texas, averaging 12.9 ppg., 10.5 rpg. and 3.70 blkpg. in 30.2 minpg., while shooting .541 (146-270) from the floor. Bamba led the Big 12 in rebounding, blocked shots (also ranked second in the nation) and double-doubles (15). He was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

Bamba scored in double figures 23 times and had 20+ points four times, including a career-high 25 points on Jan. 27 vs. Mississippi. He pulled down 10+ rebounds 19 times. Bamba blocked three-or-more shots 22 times, including a career-high eight blocks on Dec. 29 vs. Kansas.

While at Westtown High School in West Chester, Pa., Bamba captured back-to-back Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships as both a junior (2015-16) and a senior (2016-17). As a senior, he averaged 12.8 ppg., 9.3 rpg. and 3.4 blkpg., and earned both McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors. Bamba was one of five finalists for the Naismith National High School Player of the Year.