Magic Sign John Petrucelli

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard John Petrucelli, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. In addition, the Magic have waived B.J. Johnson.

Petrucelli (#12, 6’4”, 190, 10/27/92) appeared in 43 games (seven starts) last season (2017-18) with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League, averaging 8.3 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 1.2 apg. and 1.28 stlpg. in 20.9 minpg. He has played in 75 career NBA G League games with Erie and Lakeland, averaging 7.1 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 1.3 apg. and 1.09 stlpg. in 21.0 minpg. Petrucelli spent two seasons (2014-16) in Slovakia after playing collegiately at Molloy College (NY).