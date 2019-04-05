Magic Set for Regular Season Home Finale Tonight Against Hawks

ORLANDO – While there was plenty of excitement surrounding the series of events that vaulted the surging Orlando Magic into prime playoff position, that joy was tempered a bit by the realization that it could all disappear with one slipup.

When the Magic (39-40) defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday and Detroit (39-39), Brooklyn (39-40) and Miami (38-40) lost, it allowed them to jump from ninth into a tie for seventh with the Nets. Also, Orlando pulled to within a half-game of the slumping Pistons for the No. 6 seed.

Orlando heads into tonight’s Amway Center finale against the rapidly improving Atlanta Hawks (29-50) knowing that much of the progress that it has made can disappear with a loss at an inopportune time. By winning eight of their last 10, the Magic have grabbed complete control of their destiny and they know that they will be in the playoffs as long as they continue to win. Lose tonight against the Hawks or in one of the final two road games – Sunday at Boston and Wednesday at Charlotte – and Orlando could be forced to rely on others once again to gain entry into the postseason.

``That’s our motto right now – we’ve gotta win our way in,’’ said Terrence Ross, one of the heroes of Wednesday’s win over the Knicks with his 23 points and five 3-pointers. ``We can’t worry too much about what other teams are doing. If we win these next three games, we’re going to put ourselves in a good position.’’

Like Wednesday, when things incredibly broke their way, Orlando will be scoreboard watching again the minute their game ends against the Hawks. Detroit will be playing at Oklahoma City, while Miami will be at Minnesota. Also of note will be No. 10 Charlotte (36-42) hosting the Toronto Raptors because of the ramifications that game could hold for Orlando’s season-finale against the Hornets. A Charlotte loss, combined with a Magic victory tonight, would eliminate the Hornets from playoff contention.

The Magic know that they must train all of their focus on an Atlanta squad that has been one of the NBA’s most potent teams in the NBA of late. The Hawks are second in the NBA in scoring since the All-Star break (120.2 points per game), but they managed just 91 points against the Magic in the two teams’ most recent meeting on March 17. Orlando is 3-0 this season against the Hawks, feeling as though they have played three of their better games this season against the Southeast Division rivals. In their three victories, the Magic have whipped the Hawks by 19, 16 and 10 points.

``All three of those games we did a good job defensively and offensively we’ve been using what works against their defense,’’ said all-star center Nikola Vucevic, who goes into tonight’s game with 58 double-doubles to his credit. ``They’re a good team and they’ve been playing well all year long, but they’re just young. They can really score the ball and it’s got to start with our defense.

Of particular concern is defending Trae Young, who is making a strong push for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. The 6-foot-2 guard has averaged 25 points, 9.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6 points from the floor and 36 percent from 3-point range in the 21 games since the break for the NBA All-Star Game. Atlanta has beaten Philadelphia (twice), Milwaukee and Utah of late and will come to Orlando having won five of its last seven games.

Young had 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Wednesday’s 130-122 defeat of Philadelphia – his seventh 30-point and 10-assist game of the season. The Magic, however, have been able to keep the point guard and the Hawks in check with their lengthy and active defense. In the March 17 game at the Amway Center, Young missed all five of his 3-point shots and is shooting just 16.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line in three games against the Magic.

Still, disrupting his rhythm is of great concern to Magic coach Steve Clifford.

``It’s his pick-and-roll game more than anything else,’’ Clifford said. ``He does a lot of things – he can make a three behind (the screen) if you go under (defensively), he’s very clever once he gets into the paint and he’s got the floater. The biggest thing is his decision-making and his awareness. He can make every play and make every pass, so we’ve got to be good on the ball, good on the pass and then the other three guys have to be good, too.’’

Tonight’s game is the final regular-season game of the season at the Amway Center, a place where the Magic have not lost since a Feb. 22 last-season heartbreaker to the Chicago Bulls. Orlando has won eight straight home games and 12 of the last 13 on the Amway Center parquet, and they want to close out the regular season with another home victory. Do that and they will take another big step toward qualifying for the playoffs and ensuring that there will be more basketball games played at the Amway Center later this month.

``I’m looking forward to having more home games in the future, but it’s just a matter of us staying with it (tonight) because we’re a good team, we play hard and we play together,’’ Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said. ``If I’m going off the shootaround we just had, tonight’s going to be a great night. Everybody was focused, everybody had a pep in their step and shots were falling. We’ve got to keep that with us going into tonight.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.