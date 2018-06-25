Magic Set For Busy Summer Schedule

ORLANDO – Now, comes the hard part – at least for an Orlando Magic organization and its fans eager to see the progress made with the additions through last week’s NBA Draft and potential changes coming in the July free-agency period.

Because of changes to the summer schedule, the Magic and their fans will be forced to play the waiting game before getting a closer look at their haul from last week’s NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the eagerly awaited free-agency courting period is also still several days away as well, putting fans hungry for basketball action in a holding pattern.

Mo Bamba, the sixth overall pick and someone seemingly possessing potential as expansive as his 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan, won’t hit the basketball court in an official capacity with the Magic until July 3. That’s the date when Orlando starts twice-a-day practices in Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 NBA teams competing over a nearly three-week period. Following six practices over three days, a Magic Summer League roster likely including Jonathan Isaac, Khem Birch, Wes Iwundu, Rodney Purvis, Jamel Artis, Bamba and 2018 second-round picks Melvin Frazier Jr. and Justin Jackson will hit the floor on July 6 to face the Brooklyn Nets at Las Vegas’ Cox Pavilion.

Then, on July 8th and 9th potential marquee matchups lie ahead for Bamba and the Magic. First, the Magic’s newest big man could face off against Jaren Jackson Jr., who was the No. 4 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. Then, a day later, the 7-foot-1, 225-pound Bamba could potentially square off against top overall pick Deandre Ayton, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound center, when Orlando plays Phoenix.

In the months Bamba since he left the University of Texas and declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft, Bamba worked tirelessly to grow his game in hopes of making himself a dominant two-way player. The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be Bamba’s first chance to show off his improvement to the basketball world and to fellow draftees Ayton and Jackson Jr.

``To me, it’s always been about working on my craft and the art of (basketball),’’ Bamba said in his introductory news conference in Orlando on Friday. ``I firmly believe that you really can’t develop as a player until you understand who you are as a player and the adjustments that you need to make as a player. So, I had to learn the different dimensions and different angles and I had to kind of be a nerd about all of this. I really took pride in my pre-draft work. I can look back on this and say I became a professional with the amount of work that I’ve been putting in.’’

Prior to Bamba’s debut in Summer League, however, is the much-awaited start of the NBA’s free-agency courting period. While the Magic aren’t expected to be players in the LeBron James sweepstakes, their focus certainly will be trained on working to retain blossoming forward Aaron Gordon, a restricted free agent. The Magic are hoping to lock Gordon up to a long-term deal early in the process, but if he happens to sign an offer sheet with another team, they will ultimately have the right to match that deal in order to retain their high-flying forward.

``We’ve actually already turned to free agency,’’ Magic President of basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said minutes after last Thursday’s NBA Draft finished. ``While going through the draft prep, we already began our free agency prep because there’s not enough time otherwise.

``Aaron is a huge priority for us,’’ Weltman added. ``We look forward to July 1 when we can dig in and start talking with his representatives and we’re hopeful that we’ll have him back.’’

Orlando is still very much in need of playmaking from the point guard position and additional 3-point shooting. Those are two areas that the team will be focused on addressing as it heads into free agency, Weltman said.

``We still have work to do on the roster and we’re not going to build Rome in a day. But we feel a guy like Mo (Bamba) is not easy to find,’’ Weltman said about the team’s decision to draft Bamba instead of a point guard. ``But we’ve still got a lot of heavy lifting to do, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and we have the summer to deal with that.

``We’re looking for one of us – someone who will play hard and play for each other,’’ he added. ``The next cycle of free agency is free agency, which begins July 1, and we’ll have to look at what players are out there and who we can engage with. (Everyone) knows all of the arrows in our quiver and we’ll have to figure it out; that’s what we do. We all know the positions of need and we know the elements that we need to add. We’ll use the summer to do that.’’

As for the Summer League practices and games, they will give the Magic and their fans the first opportunities to see the potential of rangy players such as Bamba and Isaac. Isaac, last year’s No. 6 pick, grew from 6-10 to 6-11 during his rookie season and doctors have said that his growth plates suggest that he could top out at 7-foot-1. That’s how tall Bamba is and he complements it with the longest wingspan ever recorded in the NBA.

With Bamba and Isaac swatting shots and making like miserable for foes with their towering reaches, the Magic – and their fans – can’t wait to see the possibilities on the defensive end of the floor. The two native New Yorkers have been friends for a couple of years and they are excited about getting their first playing time together this summer.

``Jon is an awesome dude,’’ Bamba said with a big smile. ``In high school we played against each other in different camps, he was everywhere and I kind of resonated with him because we shared a similar body and he is a guy who could stretch the floor and shoot it. He was in the class ahead of me, so I looked to him for guidance.’’

