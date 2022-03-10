Magic’s Second Unit Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Pelicans

The Lead

All season, Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley has raved about the leadership and professionalism of NBA veterans Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. While their locker room presence has been critical, occasionally their experience and savviness on the court has made the difference between winning and losing, which was the case Wednesday in New Orleans as the two made several big second-half shots to propel the Magic to a 108-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Key Stretch

Rather than lose their composure after squandering a 16-point first-half lead, the Magic stayed connected to recontrol momentum. Late in the third quarter after the Pelicans tied the game, the Magic responded with 10 unanswered points. In that stretch, Chuma Okeke made an AND-1 driving layup, Harris drilled one of his four 3-pointers and Wendell Carter Jr. buried a short jumper.

Top Performers

Cole Anthony led five Magic players in double figures with 19 points, while Harris scored 16 points, Franz Wagner had 15, Ross 14, including a pair of a game-sealing free throws with 10 seconds left, and Carter 13. Mosley decided to play out the final several minutes with the entire second unit on the floor. Okeke, who finished with nine points, knocked down three big foul shots in the final seconds as well.

Key Stats

The Magic, who have the league’s best defensive rating since the All-Star break, held the Pelicans to just 7-of-31 3-point shooting, just four fast break points and 18 total free throw attempts.

Quote of the Night

“I just have the confidence in myself to go out there and play regardless. It’s ten years for me, so there’s not much I haven’t seen. I’ve been through these situations before with the younger guys…Just staying with it and trying to finish everything strong and help the younger guys kind of learn as much as they can.” – Ross

Injury Report

Markelle Fultz (left knee injury management), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), Ignas Brazdeikis (G League assignment), Admiral Schofield (G League assignment), and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Zion Williamson (foot), Brandon Ingram (hamstring), Larry Nance Jr. (knee) and Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) were unavailable for New Orleans.

This Day in History

Tracy McGrady set the franchise record for most points in a single quarter with 25 of his 43 in the second during Orlando’s victory over the Denver Nuggets on March 9, 2003. McGrady has the Magic’s three highest single quarter scoring marks. Earlier this season in a win over the New York Knicks, Ross scored 22 fourth-quarter points, tied for the fourth most in a quarter by a Magic player.

Rivals Report

Since the trade to New Orleans, McCollum is averaging 27.1 points, 15th best in the league during this time. While time is running out for them to play together this season, he, Ingram, and Williamson have a chance to be a special trio, especially offensively. There’s been no word on whether Williamson could come back before the end of the season. But if he does and the Pelicans make the play-in tournament, some of those top-seeded Western Conference teams will probably be hoping they don’t see them in a first-round playoff series.

Up Next

The Magic will start a six-game homestand on Friday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Winners of six straight, the Wolves have the league’s second-best offensive rating since the All-Star break and have scored over 120 points in 14 of their last 19 contests. On Wednesday, they dismantled the OKC Thunder, getting 33 points from Malik Beasley and 16 from Anthony Edwards, who returned to the lineup after missing the prior four games with left knee tendinitis.