Magic Refused to Exert Their Energy on Scoreboard, Remained Focused on Matchup With Celtics

BOSTON – For weeks, the Orlando Magic have gone under the assumption that if they were to reach the playoffs, they would have to win their way in with their own success.

After seeing the undermanned Charlotte Hornets fight for their playoff lives and defeat the Pistons 104-91 in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, the Magic headed into their game later Sunday night knowing that they still needed one more victory to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Orlando was hopeful of clinching prior to ever taking the floor in Boston on Sunday night. The Magic needed Miami to lose in Toronto and Charlotte to fall in Detroit for them to lock up their first postseason berth in seven years and the sixth division title in franchise history.

Early in the day, the Heat fell 117-109 in overtime in Toronto. However, a Charlotte team missing Cody Zeller, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams built a big first-half lead and held on the second half behind all-star guard Kemba Walker (31 points) and sixth man Frank Kaminsky (24 points) to defeat the slumping Pistons.

Charlotte, under the direction of former Magic interim coach James Borrego, still has to play in Cleveland on Tuesday night before closing the regular season against the Magic on Wednesday. Miami hosts Philadelphia on Tuesday in what will the final regular-season home game of Dwyane Wade’s legendary career. The Heat then must travel to Brooklyn for the regular-season finale.

In terms of tiebreakers, the Magic hold the edge over the Heat thanks to their 3-1 mark against their Sunshine State rivals during the season. The Magic lose the tiebreaker to Brooklyn (2-1 during the season) and Detroit (3-1 during the season) should there be a two-team tie with identical records. However, if there is a three-way tie, the winner of the Southeast Division – Orlando, Miami or Charlotte – would have the advantage in that scenario.

KEEPING THEIR FOCUS: Even though they could have clinched a playoff slot they have so desperately coveted all season prior to tipoff on Sunday, Magic coach Steve Clifford and several players insisted that their focus would remain on that night’s opponent. Orlando’s opponent on Sunday night was the Boston Celtics, a team the Magic defeated in the first two meetings of the season.

``We’ve got to win one game,’’ Clifford insisted on Sunday morning, referring to potentially beating the Celtics. ``We had a meeting (Saturday) night when we got here and that’s what we talked about. We’ve been saying it for a while – we’ve got to play our way in (the playoffs). The rest of it, to me, is just wasted energy. I think our guys are good (in terms of their focus) and we had a good, concentrated workout this morning. (The Celtics) are playing well and this is a tough building to play in, so we had better be putting all our energy into (preparing) for that.’’

Evan Fournier, a member of the Magic for five seasons and an NBA veteran of seven years, said his team couldn’t afford to lose its focus prior to Sunday’s game – especially when up against a quality foe such as the Boston Celtics.

``Listen, to be honest, we’re going to look at what the other teams are doing, but my preparation is not going to change,’’ insisted Fournier, referring to that night’s game against Boston. ``I’m still going to take my nap at the same time and get ready the same way. Of course, when I wake up, I’m going to check the scores and see what happened.

``You can’t really let the other stuff affect you and take you out of your routine because you still have a game to play,’’ the shooting guard added. ``Even if everything goes well and we are in (the playoffs), this is still a very good test (versus Boston) to get us ready for the playoffs.’’

UP NEXT: The Magic will close the regular season on Wednesday in Charlotte in a game that could either be meaningless to Orlando or filled with loads of playoff implications for both teams.

The Hornets rolled in the first two games against the Magic this season, winning 120-88 in Orlando on Oct. 19 and cruising to a 125-120 victory in Charlotte. Orlando got back a small measure of revenge on Feb. 17, throttling Charlotte 127-89 at the Amway Center for its fifth consecutive victory at the time.

Orlando has lost its last seven games in Charlotte, a skid that dates back to Dec. 27, 2014.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.