Magic Re-Sign Aaron Gordon

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have re-signed restricted free agent forward Aaron Gordon, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Gordon (6’9”, 220, 9/16/95) played in 58 games (57 starts) last season with Orlando, averaging a career-high 17.6 ppg., a career-high 7.9 rpg., 2.3 apg. and 1.02 stlpg. in a team-high and career-high 32.9 minpg. He was tied for 22nd in the NBA in rebounding, tied for 34th in scoring and ranked 39th in minutes played.

“We said numerous times that one of our top priorities this summer was to re-sign Aaron (Gordon),” said Weltman. “He has shown steady improvement each season. At age 22, we feel he has only scratched the surface of the player he can truly become. We are thrilled to keep Aaron in a Magic uniform.”

Gordon led (or tied) the Magic in scoring a team-best 56 times, in rebounding 18 times and in assists three times. He scored in double figures a team-best 56 times, had 20+ points 16 times, 30+ points four times and 40+ points twice, including a career-high 41 points on Oct. 24 vs. Brooklyn. Gordon became the sixth player in Magic history to record multiple 40+ point games during the same season.

Originally selected in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by Orlando, Gordon has appeared in 263 career NBA regular season games (174 starts), all with the Magic, averaging 11.4 ppg., 5.8 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 26.1 minpg.