Magic Ranked No. 1 in January in Limiting Opponent Second Chance Points

ORLANDO - Holding opponents to just one shot per possession is critical. Nothing deflates a team’s defense more than failing to collect a rebound following a missed shot by the other team.

The Magic continue to do an excellent job preventing their opponents from getting second chance scoring opportunities.

In its 15 games in January, Orlando’s opponents averaged a league-low 9.8 second chance points per game. For the season, the Magic are behind only the Pistons in this category, although since mid-November they rank No. 1. Indiana scored only eight second chance points during Thursday’s game.

The Magic have grabbed more offensive boards than their opponent in eight of their last 12 games, including logging a 9-6 advantage in this category against the Pacers.

It’s really not a surprise that the Magic have excelled in this area with how much length they have across the roster.

In Thursday’s win, Jonathan Isaac hauled down three offensive rebounds, Nikola Vucevic had two of them and four others pulled down one each.

What’s also helping their defense is how well they are running opponents off the 3-point line.

The Pacers took just 19 shots from beyond the arc, making four of them. Over the last five games, Orlando's opponents have taken the second fewest 3-point attempts with 27.0 per game.

The Magic are one of only three teams – Bucks and Pacers are the other two – who rank in the top 10 in each of the following categories: opponent points off turnovers, opponent second chance points and opponent points in the paint.

Check out Isaac’s big block on Cory Joseph from Thursday’s game: