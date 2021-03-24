Magic Rally in Second Half But Come Up Short Against Nuggets

The Lead

Nikola Jokic has emerged as a leading candidate for the league’s MVP award, and on Tuesday, it was the Orlando Magic who got a taste of why that is. Denver’s 6-foot-11 center recorded his 12th triple-double of the season with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Nuggets defeated the Magic, 110-99, at Amway Center.

Top Performers

Evan Fournier told the media after the Magic’s shootaround on Tuesday morning that he isn’t paying attention to all the trade rumors, nor will he let them distract him if any are shared with him. Having already been traded during his NBA career, which happened in 2014 when he went from Denver to Orlando, the 6-foot-7 Frenchman understands the NBA is a business and it’s out of his control what team front offices decide to do. That showed in the Magic’s loss to the Nuggets, as Fournier posted a season-tying-high 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from 3-point range. Al-Farouq Aminu, meanwhile, registered season highs across the board with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Key Stretch

The final four minutes of the first quarter is when the Nuggets, winners of nine of their last 11 games, made their first big run. They outscored the Magic 15-5 to close out the period, with Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and PJ Dozier all making shots for Denver during that stretch. A 3-pointer by Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 18 points, and a pair of Khem Birch free throws were Orlando’s only points in that time.

Clutch Moment

With the Nuggets ahead by just six with three minutes and change left in the fourth, Porter pushed their lead back to double digits with a pair of 3-pointers. Down as much as 24 in the third quarter, Orlando got as close as five in the final frame on two separate occasions.

Key Stat

Protecting the paint had been a strength of the Magic’s over the prior 10 games. They ranked No. 2 in the league during this span in opponent points in the paint. That was not evident during Tuesday’s loss, as the Nuggets scored 60 paint points. Too often, the lane was wide open, which gave Denver’s drivers and cutters a clear path for uncontested layups.

Injury Report

Unavailable for the Magic on Tuesday were Terrence Ross (sore right knee), Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), Chasson Randle (sore left groin), Mo Bamba (left hamstring soreness, right big toe strain), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation). Out for the Nuggets were Gary Harris (left abductor strain) and Monte Morris (left quadriceps strain).

Quote of the Night

“I’m focused on tomorrow night. As of right now, I’m an Orlando Magic. I've been here for seven years. I developed a home here, a sense of love and community here. For as long as I have Orlando on my chest, Magic on my chest, I’m going to give everything I have. I’m focused on Phoenix tomorrow and getting that win.” – Aaron Gordon on trade speculation

Up Next

The Magic are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Phoenix Suns at Amway Center at 8 p.m. The Suns, who added perennial NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the offseason, are one of the league’s most improved teams this season. Going into their matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, they were 28-13 and second in the Western Conference. Orlando and Phoenix last played on Feb. 14 when the Magic had just eight healthy players. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points in a win, while Ross scored 23 for the Magic.