Magic Rally From 17 Down to Beat Pacers

The Lead

Gary Harris, who grew up in nearby Fishers, Indiana, hit back-to-back 3-pointers down the stretch to tie the game as part of his 22-point night and Franz Wagner made a go-ahead AND-1 shortly after as the Orlando Magic rallied from 17 down to defeat the Indiana Pacers 119-118 on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their fourth victory in their last six games.

Top Performers

The Magic got back in the game using their size up front. The Pacers absent of a true center, Orlando worked the ball inside and got great production from Wendell Carter Jr., who recorded 19 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. Even though he only played five minutes while Carter got a breather, Robin Lopez made an impact in the second half with six quick points on 3-of-4 shooting. Harris, who made all of his floor shots from 3-point range, has now reached the 20-point mark six times this season. Cole Anthony finished with 15 points, four coming from the free throw line in the final seconds.

Key Stats

The Magic scored 60 points in the paint. Over their prior five games, they were averaging 56.8, third best in the league in that span. Big, too, was Orlando’s accuracy from the free throw line. They made 24 of their 26 attempts and all nine in the final two minutes. They dished out 29 assists as well, tied for their sixth most in a game this season.

Quote of the Night

“I feel like that’s the team we are. We are a very resilient team. We have a team full of guys who play hard, compete to the very end. And we trust each other. We have fun playing with each other. When we are locked in on the defensive end, get stops, share and move the ball, we feel like we can compete with anybody. It’s been fun playing with these guys, just learning how to win because, man, we’ve been in a lot of games, a lot of close games. We’ve been down a lot but for us to always keep fighting, always giving ourselves a chance to win in the last three minutes of the game…I feel like we are all growing.” - Harris

Injury Report

R.J. Hampton (left knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) were out for Orlando. Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Myles Turner (foot), Domantas Sabonis (health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze (foot), T.J. McConnell (wrist), Oshae Brissett (ankle), and T.J. Warren (foot) were unavailable for Indiana. Isaiah Jackson sprained his right ankle on the game’s first possession and didn’t return.

This Day in History

This wasn’t the first time the Magic were in Indiana on a Feb. 2. On this day in 2008, Dwight Howard recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds and Hedo Turkoglu scored 23 in Orlando’s victory over the Pacers. Danny Granger led Indiana that night with 29 points.

Rivals Report

Some believe the Pacers will be the most active team at the trade deadline, likely as sellers considering they are six games out of the play-in tournament. Injuries have certainly played a factor in their regression this year, although ranking 25th in defense stretches far beyond who’s been available and who hasn’t. A bright spot for Indiana has been the play of their rookie guard, Chris Duarte, averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 44 games.

Up Next

The Magic will host their next two games, starting Saturday with the Memphis Grizzlies in town. Tip-off will be 5 p.m. ET. Led by Ja Morant, named an All-Star starter last week, the Grizzlies have been a pleasant surprise, currently in third place in the Western Conference at 35-18. Another one of their young players thriving is Desmond Bane, who was selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars. In his second NBA season, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is averaging 18.1 points, double what he averaged a year ago.