With Magic in Playoff Race, Vucevic Scoreboard Watching

NEW ORLEANS – Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic prides himself on keeping up with things going on around the NBA, spending large chunks of his downtime checking scores from around the league and statistics from players who have had big games.

Now, Vucevic said, he has another reason to stay in tuned with scores from around the NBA.

By winning three straight games and five of the last six coming into Tuesday, the Magic have pushed their way back into the race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Vucevic caught himself scoreboard-watching a bit on Monday – a night off for the Magic – as Detroit beat Washington and Miami lost in Denver. Those results allowed Detroit (26-29) to move into eighth, while Miami (25-30) dropped to ninth. The Magic came into Tuesday in 10th– two games back of the Pistons, a game behind the Heat and a game ahead of the No. 11 Wizards.

``Obviously, you are following everything that’s going on now,’’ Vucevic said. ``There’s still a lot to be played, but every game matters. At the end, it could be a game or two that decides (a playoff berth) and every game is important, for us as much as it is for them, too.

``I try to follow the NBA all the time any way to catch up on scores and watch games whenever I can,’’ Vucevic added. ``But with us four or five teams all fighting for those seventh and eighth spots in the East, I’m pretty sure we’re all following each other.’’

PAYTON’S PAIN: Elfrid Payton, who played for the Magic for 3 ½ seasons prior to being traded a year ago, hoped to get back in time to face his former team on Tuesday, but lingering pain and stiffness in his right ankle kept him out of action once again.

Payton, who signed with his hometown New Orleans Pelicans back in July, has been limited to 19 games because of injuries. Ten nights after notching a triple-double on Oct. 17, Payton sprained his right ankle and missed the next nine games. Eight minutes into his first game back, Payton fractured the pinky finger on his left hand, causing him to miss the next 22 games. He played the next 13 games, scoring a season-best 25 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 2, before his right ankle started bothering him again.

Payton had some reservations about playing near his childhood home prior to signing with the Pelicans because of the inevitable distractions, but he said those fears have been calmed. He got to be on hand when his sister recently had a baby, and he’s been able to spend additional time with his mother, father and grandmother in New Orleans.

``It’s been great,’’ he said. ``I’ve absolutely loved it.’’

FRAZIER BACK HOME: Magic rookie Melvin Frazier Jr. knows that he overcame some immense odds to get out of the hardscrabble section of New Orleans that he grew up in, so returning to the Crescent City as an NBA player is extra special to him. He hopes that his success can be a beacon of hope for others who have similar dreams.

``A hundred percent, a dream. Me making it out opened up doors for people (younger) than me,’’ Frazier said. ``Seeing me do it can give them hope that they can do the same with whatever their dreams are.’’

Frazier, a second-round pick by the Magic last June, is New Orleans through and through. He was born in New Orleans, starred locally at L.W. Higgins High and for Team NOLA in AAU basketball. As for college, he had offers to attend Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, but instead chose to stay home and play at Tulane University. Playing for long-time NBA player and coach Mike Dunleavy at Tulane prepared Frazier Jr. for the rigors he would face in the NBA – ``like getting the answers to the test,’’ Frazier once said.

``The dream (of reaching the NBA) has always been real from the time that I started playing. But, probably, my sophomore year in high school, everybody would be like, `Once you get serious about this, you can become a really good NBA player,’’’ he recalled. ``It still feels unreal and it hasn’t hit me.’’

Frazier, who scored the first points of his NBA career last Saturday in Milwaukee after shuttling between the NBA and the G League most of the season, was expecting to have about 20 friends and family members at Tuesday’s game.

UP NEXT: On the road the past five nights, the Magic will be back at home on Thursday for the final game prior to the break for the NBA All-Star Game. Orlando will host Southeast Division rival and long-time nemesis Charlotte on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Hornets, led by all-star guard Kemba Walker, have beaten the Magic 13 times in a row – the third-longest active streak in the NBA.

Orlando is 0-2 this season against Charlotte, losing twice in lopsided fashion. The Magic haven’t beaten the Hornets since Dec. 16, 2015. Charlotte has won the last six games between the teams in Orlando.

