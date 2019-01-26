Magic Players Learn About Leadership From Special Guest

ORLANDO – When retired Gen. Martin Dempsey spoke to the Orlando Magic on Friday morning about the importance of leadership, he focused not only on the veteran fixtures on the team, but also the likes of young players Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba.

According to Gen. Dempsey, the 18th Chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff and a special advisor to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, young players like Isaac and Bamba can have an impact on a team by ``leading up.’’

``I kind of challenge them to understand who they are and how they fit into a team,’’ said Gen. Dempsey, who also is an instructor at Duke University. ``I try to convince them that we’re all leaders – whether you’re the most junior player on the team or you’re the most senior player, we’re all leaders. If you’re on the top end, you’re probably more oriented in leading down. But if you’re on the bottom and you’re a rookie, you’re leading up and you’re a new set of eyes. You bring a new enthusiasm. Sometimes the more junior they are, the less (players) feel like they should assert themselves unless they are such star quality that they do. But, generally, they’re not (assertive), so I try to get them to do that.’’

A couple of years back, Gen. Dempsey spoke to the NBA’s coaches and his dynamic personality made quite an impression on Magic coach Steve Clifford. When Gen. Dempsey became available to speak to the Magic, Clifford jumped at the chance to have him address the team.

Isaac, Orlando’s prized second-year forward, liked hearing Gen. Dempsey’s stories about former President Barak Obamba and his distinct views on teamwork. Isaac also thought about how much the Magic care about their players to bring in speakers who can help them grow as people and basketball players.

``His message was mostly on leadership and the role that it’s played on his life and how he’s had to be a leader,’’ Isaac recalled. ``He talked about (former President) Obama a little bit, which was cool and he kept the focus on leadership. He talked about figuring out some things that you want to be and once you figure those things out, asking yourself how you can work toward becoming that. He talked about us making the playoffs and other things and it was very insightful.

``It shows that this organization cares for us and they want to see us do better and be better and reach the level that they want us to get to,’’ Isaac added. ``No matter who comes in, it just shows that this organization cares about us.’’

Gen. Dempsey said he would be pulling for the Magic to make it into playoffs in the spring. Orlando, which hasn’t reached the postseason since 2012, came into Friday three games back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

``They’re right there in that four-team mix that has a shot at making the playoffs,’’ Gen. Dempsey said. ``I asked them to please do so, so that I could take some credit for it.’’

VUCEVIC GETS ANOTHER ALL-STAR ENDORSEMENT: With momentum already building toward center Nikola Vucevic making the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his eight-year NBA career, the Magic’s leading scorer and rebounder picked up a big endorsement on Friday.

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks said that he turned in his ballot to name the Eastern Conference reserves on Friday. And while he wouldn’t completely reveal the contents of his ballot, he repeatedly hinted that Vucevic is a favorite of his.

``I just voted tonight. Do you want to know who I voted for? Alright, I do like him,’’ Brooks said with a sly smile. ``I think he’s playing well and averaging career highs in rebounds and points – 20 points and 12 rebounds a game. He’s doing a great job and he’s improved every year and he’s doing the things that the league sometimes forgets about players like him from that (center) spot. But he’s fought his way and he’s made himself a good player. Each year he seems to have gotten better. I don’t know anything about him as a person, but he seems to be a great teammate and a good guy, and he deserves it. Hopefully, coaches vote for him.’’

NBA coaches will vote on the reserves for both conferences, but they are not allowed to select players from their own teams. Ballots for the coaches have to be turned in by 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, will be revealed on Thursday night.

TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson revealed their picks for the East reserves on Thursday and their ballots included Vucevic. Charles Barkley, however, didn’t vote for Vucevic after touting the center’s exploits most of the season.

``It means a lot (getting endorsed) by guys who played this game for a long time and are Hall of Famers and had huge careers, for them to recognize me as an all-star means a lot,’’ Vucevic said. ``I wish Chuck (Barkley) was on my side, too, but we’ll get him there.

``It means a lot to be in the talks and I hope that I do make it,’’ Vucevic continued. ``I think I do deserve it the way I’ve played all year long, playing at a high level, being consistent and putting my team in position to fight for the playoffs. I know our record isn’t great, but we’re still only (three) games out and we still have a lot to play for. I hope the coaches recognize that and it would mean everything to me to make it and I think it would mean a lot to this franchise and for this city because we’ve been through a lot.’’

UP NEXT: In one of their toughest stretches of the season, the Magic will be back on the practice floor on Saturday before flying to Houston later in the day. Orlando faces superstar guard James Harden and the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center (tip time: 7 p.m. ET).

Orlando notched one of its biggest wins of the season against the Rockets two weeks earlier by rallying in the fourth quarter. The Magic utilized a 16-4 burst in the final period to set the stage for a 116-109 defeat of the Rockets. Against the Magic, Harden had 38 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but he tied an NBA record by missing 16 3-pointers. He finished 11 of 32 from the floor and one of 17 from 3-point range.

