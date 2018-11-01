Magic Players Excited to Help Inspire Others With New Uniform

ORLANDO – Building a better, stronger and more dynamic community is a goal of the Orlando Magic, who have helped many children and families throughout Central Florida reach their full potential since the franchise’s inception in 1989.

In an effort to accentuate this core team objective, the Magic unveiled their City Edition uniform, which has a celestial theme and is designed to encourage fans to reach for the stars and live out their biggest dreams.

Both proud to be able to sport a uniform with such a momentous meaning, veteran D.J. Augustin and young, up-and-comer Jonathan Isaac see this as an extraordinary way to inspire others.

“It’s means a lot because that’s something I’m doing every day,” Augustin said. “I’m living out my dream as a kid, playing the game I love to play. To be able to wear that jersey for this team is very special.”

“I think it’s a great form of motivation and a great form of inspiration,” Isaac added. “The fact that we can add inspiration in our jerseys, what we wear, and have a message behind it that holds weight is fantastic.”

With five different uniforms to rotate through, the Magic will always be able to carry out an important message with their threads every night they step onto the court.

The Association edition represents an achievement that most athletes have worked their entire lives to reach. The Icon version, which like the Association has a modernized, sweat-wicking design, denotes the team’s heritage and iconic identity. The Statement uniform, meanwhile, signifies strength, power and confidence. To celebrate the team’s 30th anniversary season, the Magic will sporadically wear throwback jerseys as well. Click here for a look at each 2018-19 uniform.

All five uniforms were developed through a collaborative effort between the NBA, its players and Nike.

The new threads will be available for purchase on Nov. 9 at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at Amway Center and online at www.orlandomagicteamshop.com. This jersey will be worn for the first time by the Magic on Nov. 14 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the last 30 years, the Magic have donated more than $44 million to the local community by way of event sponsorships, donated tickets, autographed merchandise, scholarships and grants.

By participating in various community programs throughout the year, Augustin, Isaac and other Magic players are grateful to be in a position where they can have a positive impact on children and bring joy to their lives.

“I was once one of those kids looking up to NBA players, wanting to be one of those guys,” Augustin said. “Just to have guys give back and do things for them to possibly have a chance to make it to the NBA one day or just to be in contact with us, it means a lot to those kids and it’s very special.”