Magic Players Eager to Try and Snap Drought Against Hornets, Beat Clifford's Former Team

ORLANDO – As much as the Orlando Magic desperately wanted to win their season-opener against the rival Miami Heat on Wednesday, tonight’s game at the Amway Center might actually hold more meaningful significance to long-standing members of the team.

First, the Magic want to beat the Charlotte Hornets so that they can finally end a run of dominance that dates back almost three years. Charlotte and all-star point guard Kemba Walker have beaten the Magic 11 consecutive times and in 13 of the last 14 meetings. The Magic haven’t toppled the Hornets since Dec. 16, 2015 – a 113-98 victory at the Amway Center.

Secondly, tonight’s 7 p.m. game against Charlotte will be the first for Magic coach Steve Clifford since he was fired by the Hornets last April. Clifford guided the Hornets the previous five seasons, going a combined 196-214 and reaching the playoffs two times.

Much to their credit, the Magic (1-0) want to win tonight at the Amway Center for their new coach.

``I guarantee you (Clifford) wants to win that game badly, so we’re going to play hard and we’re going to try and get that done for him,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said.

Orlando is still riding high after beating Miami 104-101 in the opener. Aaron Gordon (26 points and 16 rebounds), rookie center Mohamed Bamba (13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks) and Terrence Ross (four points, four rebounds, four assists and a career-best four blocks) played well throughout and the Magic did just enough late to hold on for the victory.

Clifford, who is back with the Magic after serving as an assistant coach in Orlando from 2007-12, has fond memories of his time as Charlotte’s head coach. He knows that seeing many of his former Hornets’ players tonight will stir some very real emotions.

``I loved my time there (in Charlotte), I have good relationships with the players and the people in the city were great to me,’’ Clifford said. ``The first four years, frankly, I’m real proud of. Last year, for a number of reasons we should have played better. But for those first four seasons, I was proud of what we stood for.’’

To win tonight, the Magic likely will have to find a way to slow down Walker, long a nemesis of Orlando. In four Charlotte defeats of Orlando last season, Walker didn’t shoot the ball very well (44.9 percent from the floor and just 29.6 percent from 3-point range) but he still averaged 24 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He had a stellar night in Charlotte’s opening loss to Milwaukee by scoring 41 points, handing out four assists and nabbing two steals.

The Hornets addressed their gaping hole behind Walker this summer by signing veteran Tony Parker. The 18-year NBA veteran had eight points and seven assists in 20 minutes in Charlotte’s opening loss to Milwaukee. Clifford, more than anyone else, knows that the Parker signing greatly changes the dynamic of the Hornets.

``I think (adding Parker) is a great move because if you look at our last two years, our number one issue was when Kemba was off the floor,’’ Clifford said. ``When he was on the floor we were actually a really good team. That’s nothing against the guys who backed him up, but we just struggled. When we lost (Jeremy) Lin (in free agency) we were never the same again in terms of our depth. And with Tony, the other night against Milwaukee, he was terrific.’’

The Hornets replaced Clifford with head coach James Borrego, who was Orlando’s interim coach for the final 30 games of the 2014-15 season. Borrego, who took over for the fired Jacque Vaughn on Feb. 5 of 2015, won his first game with the Magic and had the team 6-6 after his first 12 games as head coach. However, a stretch of nine losses in 10 games killed his momentum. Borrego worked as an assistant coach in San Antonio the previous three years before landing his first head coaching gig with the Hornets.

Only three Magic players – Nikola Vucevic, Gordon and Fournier – remain from the Orlando team that Borrego coached on an interim basis.

``We all liked J.B. as an assistant and when he stepped up as the head coach, we really played hard for him,’’ said Fournier, who was limited to just two games of action under Borrego because of a hip injury at the time. ``We played hard for him because we loved him, and he was close to us. His approach was very good and he wanted to do well. We practiced hard for J.B. and we had some pretty good wins. … I always remember J.B. as a good guy. We’re happy for him, but we’re not surprised. I think it was just a matter of time until he got a (head coaching) job. I’m glad he has this opportunity.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.