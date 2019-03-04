Magic Players Attend Screening of Captain Marvel

PHILADELPHIA - Terrence Ross was part of the 2016 Toronto Raptors team that made the conference finals, so he’s aware of what it takes for a team to have major success.

As the Magic’s Sixth Man of the Year candidate recalls from that unforgettable postseason journey, that team had great chemistry, something that all teams must have if they want to reach their full potential.

Spending time together off the court is one way a team crystallizes, whether that’s through team dinners or other social functions such as movie nights.

With the Magic in Philadelphia resting up for Tuesday’s game against the Sixers and with every remaining game so crucial as they make their playoff push, now was as good a time as any for the team to hang out as a group, bond, and have some fun.

Ross and his teammates took advantage of the opportunity to spend time together by going to a movie theater in Philly on Monday to watch a screening of Captain Marvel, an all-new Marvel Comics superhero film set to be released in theaters nationwide on March 8.

“It was all fun, we had fun together,” he said. “We all enjoyed the movie. We are all talking about it now, so it was a good time.”

The Magic have really blossomed this season, Ross’ third with the team. They have already surpassed last year’s win total and rank near the top in several statistical categories, including assists, which is a key sign that they have jelled under first-year head coach Steve Clifford.

Monday’s excursion was just icing on the cake for a team that relies so much on team cohesiveness. It’s that comradery, as Ross recognizes, that could ultimately end Orlando’s playoff drought.

“This is that extra little bonding moment, that little bro-bond,” Ross said of the movie night.

Ross, a big fan of Marvel Comics, was certainly entertained by the film, which is based on the character Carol Danvers.

“It was great,” he said. “Everybody’s going to watch it because it leads up to the movie of the century it feels like, but this is definitely a great movie. It’s a lot going on.”