Magic Players and Coaches Sign Autographs for the Central Florida Community

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic players and coaches recently signed items during the team’s first internal autograph session. Each season, the entire Magic team autographs more than 1,000 items for schools, nonprofit organizations and other charitable events. The items signed included photos, basketballs, jerseys, shoes and a variety of Magic paraphernalia. The value of the exclusive autographed items is approximately $100,000. The items are distributed into the community during the season to assist charitable endeavors.

The Orlando Magic, under the leadership of the DeVos family, are committed to the Central Florida community. Since the team’s inception in 1989, the Magic have donated more than $44 million to the local community by way of event sponsorships, donated tickets, autographed merchandise, scholarships and grants over the years. As the Magic celebrates its 30th anniversary this season, Magic community programs have impacted nearly two million total youth along with more than 5,500 player and community ambassador appearances. The Magic continues its quest to be champions on the court and in the community and looks toward a city that flourishes through a collaborative effort of the Magic’s coaches, players, employees, partners, fans and Central Floridians. To learn more about the Magic’s community efforts, please visit http://www.nba.com/magic/magic-in-the-community.