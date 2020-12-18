Magic Play First Game at Amway Center in Over Nine Months

The Lead

It obviously felt different in a near-empty arena, but the Orlando Magic were elated to be back playing at the Amway Center on Thursday night, even if it was just a preseason contest. Being able to run up and down the parquet floor and absorb bits and pieces of the state-of-the-art arena’s sights and sounds made the night special for the Magic, who hadn’t played a game there since March 2, about a week before the NBA had to halt the 2019-20 season because of the pandemic. Basketball-wise, despite Nikola Vucevic’s terrific performance and another impressive outing from rookie Cole Anthony, the Magic fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 123-115.

Top Performer

There are nights when it makes sense to include Vucevic in the best-center-in-the-league conversation. He’s not as dominant down low as Joel Embiid, isn’t quite the playmaker that Nikola Jokic is, doesn’t shoot it from three as well as Karl-Anthony Towns, doesn’t defend the paint like Rudy Gobert and doesn’t pull down rebounds at the rate Andre Drummond does, but he, arguably, is more well-rounded than all of them. Orlando’s 30-year-old looked like his usual self on Thursday, compiling 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Watch

It hasn’t taken long for both Chuma Okeke and Anthony, Orlando’s first round draft picks the last two years, to get Magic fans excited about the impact they can make on this team, both short and long term. For the second straight game, the 20-year-old Anthony’s offensive creativity and craftiness was on display. He posted 13 points, 11 before halftime. The 22-year-old Okeke, who spent last season with Orlando’s G League affiliate in Lakeland rehabbing his knee and sharpening his skills, showed off his deep range by knocking down a pair of threes.

Key Stretch

Following a Vucevic floater with 4:15 left in the third quarter that pulled Orlando within two after trailing by as many as 17, the Hornets responded with an 18-9 run to close out the period. Miles Bridges buried a 3-pointer and slammed home two dunks during that stretch, while LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, drilled one of his four 3-pointers.

Key Stat

Defending the 3-point line has been an issue this preseason for the Magic. The Hawks on Sunday knocked down 17 of their 43 3-point attempts (39.5 percent). Then Thursday, the Hornets sank 18 of their 41 tries (43.9 percent). Last season, opponents shot 36.5 percent from downtown against Orlando and averaged 12.2 makes per game.

Clutch Moment

Jalen McDaniels, the brother of Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jaden McDaniels, sank a 3-pointer with 1:27 left in the game that pushed Charlotte’s lead to six. He also had a dunk with 15 seconds remaining that helped seal the win for the Hornets.

Injury Report

While James Ennis III (right hamstring/calf strain) remained out on Thursday, Terrence Ross returned after missing Orlando’s first two exhibition games. The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter scored 13 points, going 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point distance.

The Sidebar

Thursday’s preseason game was only open to family of the Magic organization. That will also be the case on Saturday in the team’s final exhibition. Then starting with the regular season opener on Wednesday, the Amway Center will have a physically-distanced, limited capacity of approximately 4,000 fans. The first five regular season home games are expected to experience a lesser capacity in order to allow fans to become accustomed to the health and safety protocols. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit.

Quote of the Night

“It felt good. I think being out there for the first time, playing in a real game, it took a little while to get my second wind but once I got it, I was fine. I felt good, I got in rhythm. I’m just excited to be back…It was a little different being in the arena, with the different setup. But I think once you start playing, you don’t even realize it. You get lost in the game and that’s pretty much your focus.” - Ross

Up Next

In a final tune-up for both teams, the Magic and Hornets will meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Orlando will then tip off its regular season on Wednesday at home against the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Charlotte, meanwhile, will start its season in Cleveland, also on Wednesday.