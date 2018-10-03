Magic Partner, Fields Auto Group, Opens Brand New Car Dealership

ORLANDO – Amway Center guests can expect optimum customer service every time they step inside the state-of-the-art, award-winning venue. No matter the occasion, providing legendary experiences and memorable moments is a top priority of the Orlando Magic and their partners.

One of those proud partners, Fields Auto Group, has the same exact goal with their own guests. Customer satisfaction has been the luxury auto group’s primary objective ever since they opened their first car dealership in 1971.

Now 47 years later and with three dozen franchises at more than two dozen locations in four states, Fields Auto Group’s mission is still to deliver top-notch service and create positive experiences for anyone who walks through their doors.

That attention to detail was on display during the grand opening of Fields Motorcars Orlando, a spacious and stunning dealership located in the heart of the city selling Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and Bentley.

Attendees were taken on a tour of the facility, where they got an up-close look at the brands’ showrooms and the “Hangar,” Florida’s largest exotic only pre-owned vehicle collection housed indoors.

As is the case with Amway Center patrons during Magic games, Solar Bears games, concerts and other events, every customer receives the highest level of care, respect and attention at all of Fields’ locations.

“We like to cater everything that our customers need individually,” Fields Motorcars Orlando General Manager Joe Wierda said. “So it’s not a one size fits all approach. We talk to the customers. We get to know them. We get to know what they like. For the customers, they really appreciate that. Because we are low volume, we can handle everybody’s individual needs.”

With the new dealership just a short drive away from the Amway Center, the Magic and Fields Auto Group will now have even greater opportunity to collaborate on additional projects in the future.

“The partnership with the Magic has been a phenomenal opportunity for us,” Wierda said. “The ICON Suite and Fields Ultimate Lounge have been incredible. It brings our brand into the Amway Center. For us the exposure and the connection with our customers fits to the brands because it’s a really one-on-one personal experience where they can go in and enjoy the comforts and the luxury of the ICON Suite before and during a game. That really is in line with the same ideas and themes that we want to provide here.”

Fields Motorcars Orlando is located off of I-4 (2202 33rd St.), just north of The Mall at Millenia. For customers located further away, they offer free pickup and deliver anywhere across all of Florida.