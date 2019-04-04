Magic Now in Complete Control of Their Playoff Destiny

ORLANDO – Not long after they had finished off a defeat of the New York Knicks late Wednesday, the Orlando Magic’s locker room had the feel of a sports bar or the Stock Exchange floor what with players gleefully yelling out scores and constantly refreshing their mobile devices for up-to-the-second recounts of the action being played elsewhere in the NBA.

To Evan Fournier, a five-year veteran of the Magic’s struggles to gain traction in rebuilding and someone who has endured far more difficult times than good ones, the night had a downright surreal feeling to it.

Not only did the Magic take care of their own business by toppling the Knicks 114-100, but one-by-one the teams closest to Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings lost. First, it was Detroit losing at home to Indiana about the time the Magic were wrapping up their victory. Later, Toronto pulled away from Brooklyn in the fourth quarter to hand the Nets their seventh loss in the past 10 games. Finally, Boston closed out its second victory in three nights over Miami – this time in South Florida, nonetheless.

The somewhat shocking turn of events allowed the Magic (39-40) to vault from a being a half-game out of the playoffs and in the ninth position to a half-game ahead of the No. 9 Heat (38-40), into a tie with the No. 7 Nets (39-40) and a half-game back of the No. 6 Pistons (39-39) in the No. 7 slot. Fournier, who’s had to somewhat condition himself to deal with disappointment through the years, couldn’t believe how everything was breaking the right way for the Magic.

"We got a good win, and Brooklyn, Detroit and (Miami), they all lost," Fournier said. "It was good, but nothing is done. There are still three more games for us and there’s still a lot of basketball left.’’

Out of the playoffs since 2012, the Magic now are in complete control of their postseason destiny with three games remaining in the regular season. However, the joy the squad felt about everything breaking right for them on Wednesday and being able to dictate their own fate was tempered by the realization that there is still plenty of work to do to make their postseason dreams come true.

Dead ahead for the Magic are the surging Atlanta Hawks and Rookie of the Year contender Trae Young, followed by what could potentially be difficult road games in Boston (Sunday) and in Charlotte (Wednesday). The Magic are 3-0 this season against the Hawks, 2-0 against the Celtics and 1-2 versus the Hornets after beating them by 38 points back on Feb. 14. However, Magic veterans, such as all-star center Nikola Vucevic, know that the team’s closing stretch with be anything but easy.

``(Wednesday) night was obviously great for us because we took care of business and then other stuff worked out for us as well with other teams, but then again, it was just one day and things can change quickly,’’ said Vucevic, who recorded his 58th double-double (29 points and 13 rebounds) in Wednesday’s win. ``Nothing changes for us. The focus is the same, the mentality is the same and we’ll see what happens after 82 games.’’

Of immediate concern are the Hawks, a team Orlando has beaten by 19, 16 and 10 points so far this season. But much of that came before Young started making his stellar push to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. The 6-foot-2 guard has averaged 25 points, 9.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6 points from the floor and 36 percent from 3-point range in the 21 games since the break for the NBA All-Star Game. Atlanta has beaten Philadelphia (twice), Milwaukee and Utah of late and will come to Orlando having won five of its last seven games.

``If you look at it, the only team to keep them at a workable number has been Portland. They’re like 130, (117) and (136) and they are rolling offensively,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said of the Hawks in their last three games. ``And if you look at it, they’ve been almost .500 over the last 50 games. So, that’s what we need to be concentrating on.’’

Young had 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Wednesday’s 130-122 defeat of Philadelphia – his seventh 30-point and 10-assist game of the season. The Magic, however, have been able to keep the point guard and the Hawks in check with their lengthy and active defense. The Hawks are second in the NBA in scoring since the All-Star break (120.2 points per game), but they managed just 91 points against the Magic in the two teams’ most recent meeting on March 17. Young missed all five of his 3-point shots that night and is shooting just 16.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line in three games against the Magic.

Part of the credit for that should go to 6-foot-6 point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who was signed to a contract for the remainder of the season on Thursday. Orlando is 7-2 since adding Carter-Williams to the roster on March 15. In his nine games with the Magic his individual defensive rating (99.5 points allowed per 100 possessions) is first on the Magic among players in the regular rotation. That defense was on display on Wednesday when Carter-Williams had a steal and two blocks – one of them a two-handed stuff of New York forward Kevin Knox – to go with his four points, six rebounds and four assists.

Carter-Williams is hopeful that he can use his size advantage to give Young problems again on Friday.

``I try to use my length to contest at the rim, contest the floaters, contest the 3-point shots and make it difficult for them,’’ Carter-Williams said. ``I just try to use my body in every single way to make it difficult. Get in the passing lanes, make every pass difficult and wear them down throughout the game.’’

How the Magic fare in slowing down Young will likely determine how they fare in getting another much-needed victory. They’ve won eight of the last 10 overall, have gone 19-9 since Jan. 31 and haven’t lost at the Amway Center since Feb. 22 to storm into playoff contention.

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the team and someone who has gone through the previous six seasons of rebuilding, has talked openly for years about wanting to be a part of the basketball renaissance in Orlando. Finally, after years of heartaches and headaches, Vucevic has the Magic in position to end the longest playoff drought in franchise history. Orlando has control of its own fate and won’t have to rely on help from other NBA teams to make a playoff berth to happen. Still, Vucevic is somewhat leery of going all in with his excitement because he knows the amount of work left for the Magic in the three games ahead. Take care of business, then there will be plenty of time for celebrating, the all-star 7-footer insisted.

``This is fun, man, and this is the position that you want to be in – playing for something, playing meaningful games and we’re exactly where we want to be. It’s on us now and we pretty much control our destiny,’’ Vucevic said. ``It’s a good feeling to be close and to fighting for it. But, for me, it’s still about focusing on trying to get there. Once we get there, we can have fun and relax a little bit and enjoy the moment. Now, it’s just about focusing in on the next game.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.