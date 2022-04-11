Magic Match Team 3-Point Record in Season-Finale Win Over Heat

The Lead

R.J. Hampton racked up a career-high 21 points, Mo Bamba also had 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds, Markelle Fultz set a new career high in assists with 15 of them, and the Magic matched a franchise record with 23 made 3-pointers in Sunday’s 125-111 victory over the Miami Heat at Amway Center in the season finale.

Tying the Franchise 3-Point Record

Devin Cannady, whom the Magic re-signed Sunday after his 10-day contract expired, drilled the final 3-pointer with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter. Chuma Okeke and Bamba each buried five threes and Hampton and Cannady each knocked down four of them. The other time Orlando made 23 threes was on Jan. 13, 2009 at Sacramento. It was the fifth time ever the Magic hit 20 or more triples.

Injury Report

Franz Wagner (right ankle), Cole Anthony (left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee) and Bol Bol (foot) were out for Orlando. Jimmy Butler (not with team), Kyle Lowry (rest), Bam Adebayo (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro (knee), P.J. Tucker (calf), Markieff Morris (hip) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) were unavailable for Miami.

This Day in History

Shaquille O’Neal recorded 39 points and 13 rebounds, Dennis Scott tallied 18 points, and Penny Hardaway posted 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals, as the Magic rolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10, 1996. Dan Majerle, who played just one season in Cleveland, led the Cavs with 25 points, while Terrell Brandon had 19 points.

Rivals Report

The Heat are the top Eastern Conference playoff seed for the fourth time in franchise history, with 2013 being the last time they were in that spot. Should Miami be the favorites to come out of the East? Certainly, in their favor over any of the other contenders, including Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn, is depth. They are legitimately eight, nine guys deep, and that bench of theirs could propel them in at least one or two series. Herro is a lock for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Adebayo is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and Erik Spoelstra is in the running for Coach of the Year.

In the News

As part of the Orlando Magic's continuing commitment to the Central Florida community, the team distributed 13 $50,000 grants and four $100,000 focus area grants totaling $1,050,000 to 17 grantee organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) in a surprise ceremony on April 10 at the Amway Center. Over the past 32 years, more than $27 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the OMYF.

Quote of the Night

"On behalf of the entire DeVos family, we are so honored to be able to give back to this great Orlando community each year on this very important day. The foundation of our family has always been one surrounded in community work. I truly am honored to be able to share in the excitement of all of these very deserving organizations." – Magic Chairman Dan DeVos

Up Next

With the 2021-22 season a wrap, the Magic now turn their attention to the NBA Draft, which will take place June 23. Leading up to that will be an extensive prospect evaluation process. The Magic could pick anywhere between one and six, with the lottery happening on May 17 to determine the order. Several of the Magic’s current players have said they plan to stay in Orlando for a big portion of the summer to continue working on their craft.