For Magic to Make Playoffs, They Must Rely on Their Defense

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic’s spirited charge into playoff contention over the past three weeks has come, largely, because of the success of their NBA-best defense.

If the Magic are going to seal the deal and get the franchise back into the postseason for the first time since 2012, it’s going to have to be with a renewed focus and vigor on defense, head coach Steve Clifford said – and several players agreed – following Monday’s disappointing loss in Toronto.

After the Magic’s winning streak reached six games early last week, Clifford saw troubling signs of drop off in the Magic’s approach to defense in games in Detroit, Indiana and Toronto. Orlando was able to rally in the fourth quarter against the Pacers, but that win was more a credit to its bench and offense than it was the defense. In the other two games, the Magic defense broke down far too many times as Detroit’s Wayne Ellington (nine-of-16 shooting, seven 3-pointers and 25 points) and Toronto’s Danny Green (11-of-15 shooting, seven 3-pointers and 29 points) repeatedly shook free for open shots.

That must change going forward for the Magic (38-40), starting with Wednesday’s home game against the rebuilding New York Knicks (15-62), Clifford insisted.

``It’s not a question of, `Will we (defend)?’ It’s a question of, `Will we do it all the time?’’’ Clifford said pointedly. ``If we’re going to do it sometimes, you know, again, it’s not going to be good enough.’’

Clifford is hoping to ramp up the sense of urgency on a Magic team that is running out of time to scramble its way into the top eight of the Eastern Conference. Just four games remain – two at the Amway Center and two on the road – for a Magic squad that is a half-game behind No. 8 Miami, one game back of No. 7 Brooklyn and 1 ½ games in rear of No. 6 Detroit.

That’s the same spot the Magic were in coming into Monday night after all four teams lost to teams seeded ahead of them in the standings. Early in Monday’s game, it looked as if Orlando was about to make some headway on the teams around it what with it leading the Raptors by 11 in the second quarter as Miami and Brooklyn fell in 19-point, first-half holes. However, those dreams died when the Magic surrendered 19 points over the final six minutes of the first half and another 59 in the second half of what devolved into a 121-109 defeat.

Evan Fournier didn’t need to hear Clifford’s indictment of the team’s defense to know what has to change going forward.

``When we play good, we play good defense and we have to know that,’’ said Fournier, who was one of Orlando’s few bright spots on Monday with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. ``So, it has to be every game (with the focus on defense).

``We have talented guys, but we don’t have a (Kevin Durant) or Steph (Curry) who can carry us, so (the focus) has to be on defense first,’’ Fournier added. ``We have to have a little bit of pride and ego about it.’’

The defensive difference can be seen in some dramatically different numbers over a couple of stretches of games. From Jan. 31 to March 26 – a stretch where Orlando went 17-7 capped by the six-game winning streak that was the franchise’s longest in eight years – it ranked first in defensive rating (102.3 points per 100 possessions), first in points allowed per game (102.1), second in defensive field goal percentage allowed (43.2 percent), first in fewest 3-pointers allowed per game (9.3) and first in 3-point percentage allowed (30.1 percent). In the three games since (from March 27 to April 2), the Magic’s defense was mostly pulverized, plummeting to 27thin defensive rating (122.7 points per 100 possessions), 22ndin points allowed per game (117.3), 28thin defensive field goal percentage allowed (52.3 percent), 26thin fewest 3-pointers allowed per game (15) and 28thin 3-point percentage allowed (46.9 percent).

Those numbers must turn around again, said defensive ace Aaron Gordon. As his teammates were struggling to stop Toronto on Wednesday, Gordon actually put the clamps on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard (15 points). Gordon registered three blocked shots over the game’s first 18 minutes while holding Leonard to just three points and allowing the Magic to build a seemingly safe seven-point lead.

Soon after, however, the team-wide defensive struggles began, spelling the Magic’s doom on the night. That has to be different starting Wednesday against the Knicks, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Gordon said.

``We’ve got to pick it up, especially defending our home court,’’ Gordon said with conviction. ``That’s our mindset, getting our minds right for that next game and hopefully being better on defense.’’

The mere mention of the New York Knicks elicits bad memories for the Magic. Just two nights after winning in Toronto on Feb. 24, the Magic coasted to an early 16-point lead in New York and seemed well on their way to another lopsided victory in Madison Square Garden. However, the Knicks turned the game around by riding a seemingly unthinkable 75-7 advantage in bench scoring for a crushing 108-103 defeat of Orlando.

If the Magic ultimately come up short and miss the playoffs, Fournier said he will always think back to that loss against the Knicks with great disdain. Going forward, the Magic have to make sure they take care of business against New York on Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

``To be honest, if the season ended right now, I wouldn’t look at this game (in Toronto on Monday) because we’ve dropped so many games that were far worse than that one,’’ Fournier said disgustedly. ``Off the top of my mind, I’m thinking about New York in the Garden. There have been very, very bad games for us this year and we can’t let that happen again.’’

